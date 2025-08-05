Why Men Run Faster Than Women: The Science Behind the Speed Gap

A wealth of sports science research confirms what’s long been observed on tracks and roads around the world: men consistently run faster than women. The reasons go well beyond training or motivation—they’re rooted in biology, physiology, and biomechanics.

Muscle Mass, Fiber Type, and the Testosterone Factor

According to Dr. Emily Kraus, a primary care sports medicine physician at Stanford Health Care, the fundamental difference begins with testosterone, which increases sharply in boys during puberty. This hormone drives up muscle mass, stimulates the production of red blood cells, and supports bone growth—all key factors that enhance running performance.

A man’s leg typically consists of about 80% muscle, while a woman’s leg contains around 60%. That gap matters. Muscles not only generate power but also improve endurance and recovery. Men also tend to have a greater percentage of fast-twitch muscle fibers, which are specialized for explosive movements like sprinting.

“These fibers help with sprinting,” Kraus notes, adding that this physiological advantage gives men a noticeable edge in short-distance speed.

Oxygen Use and Cardiovascular Differences

Muscle alone doesn’t make the runner. Oxygen consumption—or VO2 max—is a major factor in endurance. The average VO2 max for a sedentary young man is about 42 ml/kg/min, compared to 33 ml/kg/min in a sedentary young woman. This difference translates to how efficiently the body can transport and use oxygen during intense activity.

Part of the disparity stems from organ size. Women typically have smaller lungs and hearts, which limits their stroke volume—the amount of blood pumped per heartbeat. Kraus explains, “Even though women have a higher heart rate, it’s not enough to counterbalance the lower stroke volume.” Less blood flow means less oxygen delivered to the muscles, reducing overall performance capacity during prolonged or intense effort.

Stride Mechanics and Body Structure

Biomechanics also plays a central role. Men generally have longer legs, giving them a longer stride and more surface area for muscle development. Their narrower hips further contribute to a more linear force path during running.

Dr. Miho Tanaka, director of the Women’s Sports Medicine Program at Massachusetts General Hospital, explains: “If your hips are very narrow, like a man’s, then your quads are running straight from your hips, past your knees. It’s in a straight line, so it’s acting in the same direction that you’re running.”

In contrast, women’s wider hips alter the angle of muscle alignment. The quadriceps and hamstrings must adjust around a more curved path, slightly reducing mechanical efficiency and increasing energy expenditure with every step.

The Limits—And Potential—Of Gender-Based Performance Gaps

While science points to a clear performance divide in speed, that doesn’t equate to a universal disadvantage. In ultramarathons and extreme endurance events, women have closed the gap—and in some cases, outperformed men. Factors like pain tolerance, fat metabolism, and mental resilience become more influential in longer races.

Moreover, these biological averages don’t dictate individual capability. With elite-level training, strategy, and conditioning, many women outperform men in competitive environments.

Still, the average differences in muscle composition, oxygen processing, and biomechanics explain why male athletes typically post faster times across standard race distances—from 100-meter sprints to marathons.