What Made NASA a World Reference Is Disappearing: 4,000 of Them Have Left, Erasing Decades of Spaceflight Know-How

NASA is facing one of the largest workforce shakeups in its history, with nearly 4,000 employees — about one-fifth of its civil service staff — choosing to leave through voluntary buyout programs in recent months. The numbers come from agency communications and reporting by SpaceNews, which reveal deep anxiety over proposed budget cuts from the Trump administration.

Veteran Talent Walks Out the Door

In July, NASA informed staff that 3,000 employees had been selected for a Voluntary Early Retirement Authority or similar reduction program. This followed a previous round in which 870 people left. Early reports suggest the departures are heavily concentrated among senior scientists, engineers, and administrators, many with decades of experience.

That loss of institutional knowledge is raising alarm internally and among former astronauts and mission leaders. One former employee told SpaceNews that the agency is “watching irreplaceable expertise walk out in a matter of months,” a concern echoed in the Voyager Declaration — a letter signed by hundreds of current and former NASA staff urging Congress to protect funding and preserve U.S. leadership in space.

Leadership Silence and Morale Concerns

New acting administrator Sean Duffy, who is also the U.S. Secretary of Transportation, has so far avoided directly addressing the scale of the exodus. In his first memo to employees, he simply wrote that he wanted to “recenter the work on what really matters,” without elaborating. The note ended with an uncorrected typo — “Tank you” — which some saw as a symbol of disconnect between leadership and the rank-and-file.

A group protested proposed NASA budget cuts and workforce reductions outside NASA Headquarters June 30. Credit: SpaceNews/Jeff Foust

A follow-up message thanking departing staff came too late for many, who had already lost access to their NASA email accounts. This perceived lack of acknowledgment is compounding frustration, according to internal sources.

Resignations at the Top Add to Instability

The buyouts are not the only shakeup. Makenzie Lystrup, director of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, resigned just days after the Voyager Declaration circulated. The letter warned that proposed cuts would not only affect projects but also strain partnerships with international allies such as the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. These collaborations have been crucial for missions like ExoMars and deep-space telescopic research.

The fear among scientists is that without these alliances — and without the expertise of experienced personnel — NASA could lose its long-standing position as the world’s space leader.

Budget Fight Still Unresolved

At the heart of the crisis is a White House proposal to slash $3.6 billion from NASA’s science programs. While Senate committees have signaled strong support for restoring the funding, the president could still attempt to bypass Congress and push the cuts through. If that happens, more voluntary exits — or even forced layoffs — could follow.

For now, NASA must navigate the operational and reputational challenges of losing thousands of its most experienced employees while trying to keep ambitious programs like Artemis and planetary exploration on track. How it manages the next few months could determine whether the agency remains at the forefront of global space exploration or cedes ground to rising players like China and India.