“What Have We Done?”: Sam Altman Says GPT-5 Left Him ‘Useless’ and Compares It to the Manhattan Project in Chilling Warning

As OpenAI prepares to release GPT-5, CEO Sam Altman is sounding a rare internal alarm — not about bugs or delays, but about what the model represents. In a recent podcast interview, Altman described the experience of testing GPT-5 as deeply unsettling, comparing its development to the Manhattan Project, the top-secret U.S. initiative that created the atomic bomb.

Altman’s remarks suggest the world is approaching a critical point in the development of artificial general intelligence (AGI) — one where even those leading the charge are unsure of what comes next.

A Moment of Reckoning for AI Developers

Speaking on the podcast, Altman admitted that GPT-5 left him with what he called a “personal crisis of relevance.” After witnessing the model solve a problem he couldn’t figure out, he confessed, “I felt useless.” That admission highlights a growing concern inside the AI community — not just that models are getting smarter, but that they’re beginning to outpace human reasoning in practical, meaningful ways.

But the more startling moment came when Altman drew a historical parallel: “There are moments in science when people look at what they’ve created and ask, ‘What have we done?’” For him, GPT-5 represents exactly that — a turning point akin to the Manhattan Project, when researchers like J. Robert Oppenheimer realized they had built something with irreversible global consequences.

Altman’s comparison wasn’t just metaphorical. Like the atomic bomb, GPT-5 isn’t necessarily “destructive” in a conventional sense. But the model’s rapid evolution may force society to grapple with ethical, societal, and regulatory consequences far sooner than anticipated.

What We Know So Far About GPT-5

OpenAI has not officially released GPT-5’s full technical specifications, but internal testers and early reports suggest a major leap in capability. Enhancements reportedly include:

Stronger multimodal reasoning

Improved long-term memory

Sharper and more consistent multi-step logic

In his comments, Altman downplayed the capabilities of GPT-4 in retrospect, calling it “the dumbest model any of you will ever have to use again, by a lot.” For users who already saw GPT-4 as a game-changer, that signals a dramatic shift.

If these enhancements hold true, GPT-5 may come closer than any model yet to achieving AGI — the threshold where a machine can perform nearly all intellectual tasks that a human can. That alone has reignited debate about whether regulatory systems are keeping pace.

Pressure From Microsoft, Investors, and Inside the Boardroom

The release of GPT-5 is not happening in a vacuum. According to Times of India reporting, OpenAI is under increasing pressure from Microsoft, which has invested more than $13 billion into the company. Microsoft is pushing for faster rollouts of enterprise-level AI tools, especially as competition grows from Anthropic, Google, and Meta.

There are also internal business shifts at play. Some investors are urging OpenAI to finalize its shift toward a for-profit model by the end of the year. Meanwhile, rumors suggest that declaring AGI — even prematurely — could allow OpenAI to renegotiate or even exit certain partnership agreements, including with Microsoft.

This creates a delicate dynamic: as the company builds ever-more-powerful tools, the incentives to commercialize breakthroughs may clash with broader concerns about safety, ethics, and long-term impact.

Generative AI Is Already Fueling Large-Scale Fraud

While the philosophical debates rage on, a more immediate problem is already in full swing: AI-powered fraud. According to Haywood Talcove of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, tools like GPT-5 are already being exploited by criminal networks. Millions of dollars are being siphoned each week from public programs using synthetic identities, automated scams, and impersonation techniques powered by AI.

“Right now, criminals are using it better than we are,” Talcove warned.

Because these systems can bypass CAPTCHAs, fake entire ID documents, or spin up complex phishing schemes in minutes, traditional fraud detection systems are rapidly falling behind. Law enforcement agencies and cybersecurity firms are racing to develop their own AI-powered countermeasures, but many experts fear the gap is widening too fast.