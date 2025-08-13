U.S. Government Has Allegedly Known Satoshi Nakamoto’s Identity for Years: FOIA Lawsuit Pushes for Truth on Bitcoin

A lawsuit filed April 7, 2025, claims the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) may have identified Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of bitcoin, years ago. Attorney James A. Murphy, known in cryptocurrency circles as MetaLawMan, is suing under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to compel the agency to release records that could confirm or disprove this claim. The case stems from a 2019 statement by a DHS special agent suggesting that federal investigators had met with Bitcoin’s creators in person.

Inside the 2019 Claim That Sparked the Lawsuit

During a presentation at the OffshoreAlert Conference, DHS Special Agent Rana Saoud said colleagues had traveled to California and interviewed a group of four people believed to be behind Bitcoin’s creation. According to her remarks, these individuals were questioned about both the technical and motivational aspects of their work. This account directly challenges the widely held belief that Nakamoto was a single, anonymous figure working in isolation.

Murphy’s FOIA request, submitted February 12, 2025, seeks materials related to Saoud’s comments, including internal DHS emails, travel documentation, interview records, and any transcripts or recordings. The DHS has not yet responded publicly to the request, and no documents have been released.

Legal Context and National Implications

Murphy, represented by Schaerr | Jaffe LLP and FOIA specialist Brian Field, argues that disclosure is a matter of public interest with potential economic consequences. The complaint notes that just a month before the lawsuit, the White House announced a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a sign that the U.S. government now treats Bitcoin as a strategic asset. If the DHS holds knowledge of its creator’s identity, Murphy contends, it could have implications for federal policy and international economic strategy.

The lawsuit is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, where the judge will decide whether the DHS must comply or can lawfully withhold the information under national security or privacy exemptions.

Market Stakes of Unmasking Nakamoto

Nakamoto is believed to control around 1 million bitcoins, currently valued at roughly $85 billion. Identifying this person or group could affect not only cryptocurrency prices but also broader financial markets, given Bitcoin’s integration into institutional portfolios and global trading systems. Large-scale movement of these holdings could create liquidity shocks, disrupt exchange stability, and potentially invite new regulatory action.

This market sensitivity is one reason many in the cryptocurrency space suspect the truth has been kept under wraps—identifying a known entity in control of such wealth could create uncertainty on a scale no government or major investor wants to trigger.

What to Watch as the Case Unfolds

If the court orders the release of DHS records, even partially redacted documents could confirm whether the California meeting happened and who was involved. A refusal to release them would leave the question unresolved but may hint at the sensitivity of the information.

For the crypto community, the outcome could either close a chapter that has fueled speculation since 2009 or add another layer to the mystery. Either way, the case has already elevated the Nakamoto question from niche internet debate to a matter of public record in federal court.