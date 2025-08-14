This Deep-Sea Expedition, Broadcast Live for Days, Has Captured the Attention of Millions of Argentinians

A new wave of ocean exploration is captivating Argentina, and it’s happening live. Since July 22, a joint mission between CONICET and the California‑based Schmidt Ocean Institute has been streaming live dives into the Mar del Plata submarine canyon, reaching nearly 3,900 meters deep. The feed, carried on the Schmidt Ocean Institute’s YouTube channel, is drawing up to 80,000 simultaneous viewers, with daily totals surpassing 1 million.

Mapping an Underwater Frontier with SuBastian

This is the first chance for Argentine scientists to explore this canyon with advanced equipment. Aboard the RV Falkor (too), the remotely operated vehicle SuBastian captures ultra‑high‑definition footage, maps bathymetry, and collects water, sediment, eDNA, and plankton samples using specialized landers and robotic arms.

The canyon stretches deep into the South Atlantic, where the warm Brazil Current meets the cold Malvinas Current—creating one of the most dynamic and unexplored marine zones on Earth.

Strange Stars and Viral Ocean Stars

The internet has embraced the deep sea. Among the unforgettable sights:

An orange “big‑butt starfish” with a plump disc nicknamed after Patrick from SpongeBob became a meme sensation.

with a plump disc nicknamed after became a meme sensation. A violet sea cucumber , dubbed “Little Sweet Potato” , charmed viewers with its unusual shape and color.

, dubbed , charmed viewers with its unusual shape and color. Divers’ chats assigned playful monikers to new fauna—“Drag Queen” for a crab, “translucent squid”, and others galvanized public delight.

Viewers were calling for certain creatures to be “kept,” capturing the collective imagination:

“Do we want it?” Asked a scientist on the feed.

“Yes, yes, we want it!” answered viewers.

Scientific Discovery Anchored in Real-World Needs

Already, researchers have identified 25 fish species, including deep‑water rays, and seen carnivorous sponges, corals with Caribbean-like colors, and more.

Taxonomists like Ezequiel Mabragaña emphasize that SuBastian’s footage and sampling let them observe creatures in their natural microhabitats with unprecedented detail: “Now we can know the richness of different micro‑environments…”

Gregorio Bigatti adds that with zoom, suction, and precise extraction tools, “We can ask the robot to zoom in on a one-centimeter animal… take samples of water, sediment, eDNA, and plankton.”

This mission builds directly on earlier campaigns—Talud Continental I–III (2012–2013)—which used trawl nets to sample up to 3,500 meters and produced over 60 research papers. The current mission marks the first in‑situ visual and mapping exploration of the canyon’s ecology.

Fighting for Science as Public Eyes Dive Deeper

Beyond science and memes, the expedition is enriching education. Schoolchildren in remote towns like Camarones, Chubut, have followed the live streams and interacted with the crew—through Project Patagonia Azul, they’ve asked questions and connected directly with researchers.

As Bigatti puts it: “This is the first step to protecting what we don’t know exists.” At a time when CONICET faces a 21% real budget cut and researcher salaries have slipped 35%, the livestream’s viral success is more than entertainment—it’s a rallying cry. A 48-hour strike was called to underscore the urgent need for scientific funding in Argentina.

One complaint by a government official seeking to downplay the stream:

“They should livestream an offshore drilling operation instead.”

Instead, Argentina chose to livestream its way into public pride—and into a deeper understanding of the unseen ocean.

Call to Curiosity

This mission wraped up around August 10, but its legacy is just beginning. From viral memes and classroom dialogue to scientific breakthroughs and policy debates, everything—from Patrick the starfish to samples of eDNA—reveals how much remains unseen.