“It Is Imperative to Act Quickly”: The U.S. Is Racing to Build the First Nuclear Reactor on the Moon—And It’s All About Beating China and Russia

In a sharp pivot toward faster implementation, NASA is now planning to install a nuclear reactor on the Moon by 2030, as confirmed by acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy during a press conference this week. The announcement marks a significant step in the Artemis program’s roadmap to establish a lasting U.S. presence on the lunar surface, particularly at the Moon’s South Pole, where sunlight, water ice, and potential strategic dominance intersect.

“We’re in a race to the Moon, in a race with China,” Duffy told reporters. “And to have a base on the Moon, we need energy.” Unlike solar panels, which struggle during the Moon’s two-week-long nights, nuclear fission offers a consistent, high-output solution to power future habitats, rovers, communication systems, and potential mining operations.

A directive issued by Duffy on July 31 calls for the immediate creation of a Fission Surface Power Program Executive who will oversee development and report directly to NASA leadership. This decision effectively moves the U.S. strategy from research into deployment.

China and Russia’s Joint Ambitions Push u.s. To Act Faster

Since March 2024, China and Russia have publicly announced three joint efforts to develop and place a reactor on the Moon by the mid-2030s. According to the directive obtained by ABC News, the U.S. is concerned that if either nation lands first with functioning energy infrastructure, they could claim a “keep-out zone”—effectively limiting access to critical lunar terrain.

This scenario could pose a direct threat to the U.S.’s ability to establish its own infrastructure near the south lunar pole, the region seen as most viable for long-term human activity due to its unique combination of sunlight and permanent shadow zones that could harbor frozen water.

“There’s a certain part of the Moon that everyone knows is the best,” Duffy said. “We have ice there, we have sunlight there. We want to get there first and claim that for America.”

A First in Space: Moving Beyond Rtgs to Full-Scale Fission

NASA has a long history with nuclear power in space, using radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) since the 1960s. These systems rely on the heat from plutonium-238 decay to generate electricity and have powered missions like Voyager, Cassini, and the Curiosity rover on Mars. But this new plan marks the agency’s first use of a fission reactor in space.

The proposed reactor—based on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology—will be compact but capable. NASA aims for an output of at least 100 kilowatts, which is enough to power around 75 U.S. homes. The system would operate independently of solar input, making it especially suitable for shadowed regions of the Moon’s surface where sunlight is absent for weeks.

The agency has spent hundreds of millions of dollars studying the viability of fission power systems, but Duffy was clear: “We are now going to move beyond studying. We are going.”

Deployment Strategy and Political Uncertainty

The Artemis program, initiated under the Trump administration, intends to send U.S. astronauts back to the Moon by mid-2027. Its longer-term goal is to maintain a sustained lunar presence, potentially leading to human exploration of Mars. Despite these ambitions, the program has faced delays and budget constraints, leading to some political wavering.

Former President Donald Trump, now campaigning for a second term, has criticized Artemis as overly expensive and suggested bypassing the Moon for direct Mars missions. That position echoes the views of Elon Musk, whose company SpaceX is contracted to deliver Artemis hardware but has made no secret of its Mars-first philosophy. Still, shifting geopolitical dynamics—particularly China’s aggressive timeline—may tilt U.S. policy back toward the Moon.

NASA has confirmed that a public request for proposals will be released soon, inviting private contractors to bid on the nuclear reactor project. The timeline is tight, and implementation will depend not only on technical feasibility but also on political continuity and budget prioritization in the coming years.