The U.S. Is Playing With Nuclear Fire by Activating These 4th-Gen Nuclear Reactors, Ignoring All Global Warnings

In late July, BWX Technologies quietly activated a new line at its Lynchburg, Virginia facility, capable of producing uranium nitride TRISO fuel—a next-generation material designed for what are known as Generation IV nuclear reactors. The move marks a significant milestone in the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program (ARDP), which aims to help bring high-temperature gas microreactors online by 2026.

What’s at stake here isn’t just innovation, but a potential reshaping of the country’s nuclear future. TRISO fuel—short for tri-structural isotropic—consists of tiny uranium particles encapsulated in layers of carbon and silicon carbide. These layers can contain radioactive fission products even at temperatures that would destroy conventional fuels.

“We’re proud to be working with DOE to diversify and optimize our TRISO fuel manufacturing capabilities,” said Kate Kelly, president of BWXT Advanced Technologies. Her team believes this technology could help push small modular reactors (SMRs) and microreactors into wider use, especially in locations where large nuclear plants aren’t feasible.

Additive Manufacturing Makes TRISO More Efficient

This latest development hinges on additive manufacturing, which allows engineers to increase the density of TRISO particles inside each fuel pellet. In theory, this makes the reactors more fuel-efficient, potentially reducing operating costs and waste production. The chemical vapor infiltration furnace installed in Lynchburg was the final piece needed to launch full-scale production.

According to the Department of Energy, this advancement could cut costs for the broader microreactor industry. It’s a step that reflects growing U.S. interest in regaining leadership in nuclear energy—a field where China, Russia, and France have moved faster in recent years.

The inside of the chemical vapor infiltration furnace at BWXT’s Lynchburg Technology Center in Lynchburg, Virginia. The furnace is manufactured by AVS, Incorporated. Credit: BWXT

But the U.S. isn’t moving blindly. BWXT is collaborating with Idaho National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory to test and certify the new uranium nitride-based TRISO fuel. These tests aim to validate performance under extreme conditions and ensure the material meets safety standards before commercial deployment.

International Skepticism Grows as U.S. Accelerates

Not everyone is convinced this rapid nuclear push is wise. A July 29 article from Enviro2B, a French environmental news outlet, painted a darker picture. “The U.S. is playing with nuclear fire,” the headline read, citing global concerns over safety, proliferation, and transparency. The outlet questions whether efforts to fast-track TRISO-based reactors will sideline necessary oversight or risk stoking geopolitical tensions.

A sample of TRISO nuclear fuel. Credit: Department of Energy

France, which also has a stake in developing Generation IV nuclear technology, has been especially vocal in recent months about enforcing global safety standards. Environmental advocacy groups have echoed those concerns, warning that a new nuclear arms race could emerge under the cover of energy innovation.

At the core of the debate is how the U.S. plans to manage long-term waste, non-proliferation safeguards, and international coordination as these new reactors go live. Critics argue that pushing ahead without broad consensus could lead to unintended consequences, both diplomatically and environmentally.

Beyond Earth: NASA’s Nuclear Ambitions in Space

Meanwhile, the U.S. is also exploring nuclear power beyond Earth. NASA is working on a project to develop americium-241 as an alternative to plutonium-238 for deep space missions. Unlike plutonium, americium is more abundant and could power spacecraft venturing far beyond the reach of sunlight, such as missions to the outer planets or even interstellar probes.

The connection between terrestrial TRISO development and space exploration might not be obvious, but it’s real. The same principles of fuel stability at extreme temperatures apply. And as NASA plans for long-duration human missions, reliable and compact nuclear power systems are seen as a necessity.

If these programs succeed, the U.S. could become a leader not only in advanced nuclear energy on Earth but also in nuclear-powered space travel—a frontier few nations have yet explored in depth.