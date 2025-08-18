The Mystery of Mercury’s Shrinking Revealed: New Study Estimates 5.6 km Contraction

In a groundbreaking study published in AGU Advances, shed new light on the long-standing question of how much Mercury, the smallest planet in our solar system, has shrunk since its formation over 4.5 billion years ago. By employing a novel method for estimating the planet’s shrinkage, they provide a more accurate understanding of the cooling process that has shaped Mercury’s surface. This cooling, similar to how baked goods shrink as they cool, is reflected in Mercury’s contracting radius, evidenced by the deep cracks—thrust faults—on its surface. These faults form as the planet’s core cools and contracts, leading to the uplifts of its rocky surface. Previous research had estimated Mercury’s shrinkage anywhere between 1 and 7 kilometers, but this new approach offers a narrower range, suggesting that the planet’s radius has shrunk by about 2.7 to 5.6 kilometers.

How Mercury Has Shrunk Over Billions of Years

Mercury’s shrinkage is a result of its cooling core, which leads to contraction of the planet’s overall size. The planet’s surface has been transformed by thrust faults, which occur when large sections of the planet’s crust buckle as the planet loses heat. These faults are evidence of a planet in the process of changing as it cools, making them an essential feature for understanding Mercury’s thermal history.

Prior to the work of Loveless and Klimczak, scientists used various methods to estimate how much Mercury’s radius had shrunk. These methods typically relied on measuring the length and vertical relief (height differences) of uplifted landforms. However, the problem with this approach was that it could lead to inconsistent results, depending on how many faults were included in the analysis.

Loveless and Klimczak’s method addresses this issue by focusing on the largest fault within a dataset, then scaling that shrinkage to estimate the total contraction. This allows for a more consistent and reliable measurement, regardless of the number of faults considered.

The Innovative Method Behind the Shrinkage Estimates

The key innovation in Loveless and Klimczak’s study lies in their new approach for calculating shrinkage. Instead of relying on multiple faults with varied reliefs, they used a method that focused on the fault with the largest vertical displacement. This fault provides the clearest indication of how much the planet’s surface has contracted over time. By scaling this observed shrinkage to other faults in the dataset, the researchers were able to estimate the total shrinkage for Mercury with a higher degree of accuracy.

Their findings revealed that, no matter which dataset they used, the planet’s radius has shrunk by approximately 2 to 3.5 kilometers. When combined with additional shrinkage caused by cooling processes other than faulting, the total shrinkage was estimated to be between 2.7 and 5.6 kilometers. This new methodology offers a clearer and more consistent understanding of Mercury’s thermal history.

Enterprise Rupes, a massive fault that traverses the Rembrandt Basin crater (the large crater on the right) on Mercury’s surface, along with numerous similar faults, may have formed as the planet contracted while cooling. Credit: NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Carnegie Institution of Washington

Mercury’s Cooling Process and the Science of Faulting

The cooling of Mercury’s interior is a fundamental part of the planet’s geological evolution. As Mercury cooled over billions of years, the contraction of its metal-rich core led to the formation of thrust faults across its surface. These faults are large, linear cracks in the planet’s crust that appear when the planet’s interior contracts and the surface adjusts to accommodate the shrinking interior.

The thrust faults on Mercury are comparable to the cracks that form in baked goods, such as cookies or cheesecakes, as they cool and contract. Similarly, these cracks on Mercury’s surface are not random but rather occur in a manner that accommodates the ongoing shrinkage of the planet.

By studying these faults, scientists gain valuable insight into Mercury’s past, including the rate at which its core has cooled and how much the planet’s size has diminished as a result. These surface features serve as a geological record of the planet’s cooling history, offering clues about its internal processes.

The Importance of Accurate Shrinkage Estimates

Accurate estimates of Mercury’s shrinkage are crucial for understanding the planet’s thermal history. By knowing how much the planet’s radius has changed over time, scientists can better model the cooling of its core and its internal heat flow. This helps to paint a picture of how Mercury, a planet with no atmosphere and extreme temperature variations, has evolved.

The findings by Loveless and Klimczak refine the estimates of Mercury’s shrinkage, allowing scientists to better understand its past thermal environment and how it compares to other planets in the solar system. By offering a more precise measure of shrinkage, their work paves the way for more detailed and accurate models of Mercury’s geological history.