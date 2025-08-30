Catch the Moon and Red Supergiant Antares in a One-Night-Only Celestial Spectacle Tonight!

The night sky will offer a spectacular sight on the evening of August 30, 2025, as the waxing Moon drifts near the red supergiant star Antares in the heart of the constellation Scorpius. According to a report by Space.com, this close encounter will unfold across the southwestern sky just after sunset, delivering a striking visual treat for skywatchers around the world. The event will serve as a prelude to a series of impressive lunar alignments culminating in a total lunar eclipse the following week.

A Dazzling Duo: Where And When To Look

On August 30, shortly after sunset, observers should look to the southwestern horizon. There, the half-lit Moon, approaching its first quarter phase, will hover about 20 degrees above the horizon. To locate it easily, imagine stretching your arm and placing your clenched fist vertically – that’s roughly 10 degrees. Two fists stacked give you a reference for the Moon’s altitude.

Just 5 degrees to the Moon’s upper left, the bright red glimmer of Antares will be clearly visible. This makes for a visually stunning pairing: the pale, cratered lunar surface next to a fiery red stellar beacon. Antares, often called the “heart of the scorpion”, is the brightest star in Scorpius and one of the most distinctive red supergiants in the night sky. Its reddish hue contrasts beautifully with the Moon’s neutral tone, creating a captivating cosmic color palette.

The Moon officially reaches its first quarter at 2:25 a.m. EDT on August 31 (0625 GMT). At that moment, the right hemisphere of the lunar disk will be fully illuminated by sunlight, revealing features like Mare Serenitatis and Mare Tranquilitatis — expansive, ancient basaltic plains formed by volcanic activity billions of years ago.

Star Profile: Antares, The Heart Of Scorpius

Antares is more than just a pretty point of light. Classified as a red supergiant, it is one of the largest and most luminous stars visible to the naked eye. With a diameter more than 700 times that of the Sun, Antares could engulf the orbits of Mars and Earth if placed at the center of our solar system. It lies about 550 light-years from Earth and is actually part of a binary star system, with a smaller, hotter white companion star that is typically overwhelmed by Antares’ glow.

As a red supergiant, Antares is in a late stage of stellar evolution, destined to eventually end its life in a spectacular supernova explosion. For now, though, it continues to shine prominently in the summer sky, especially in the Northern Hemisphere, where Scorpius sweeps low along the southern horizon during the warmest months.

Its location in the center of Scorpius gives Antares its mythological and visual significance. The star has been observed and revered by civilizations throughout history, from the ancient Greeks to the Babylonians, often representing power, war, or the underworld due to its deep red hue.

The Moon’s Journey Through The Zodiac

Following its meeting with Antares, the Moon will continue its eastward journey through the zodiac. Over the next week, it will pass through the constellations of Sagittarius, Capricornus, and Aquarius, approaching full moon status on September 7. This full moon will coincide with a total lunar eclipse, a dramatic celestial event in which Earth casts its shadow directly across the lunar surface, causing the Moon to turn a deep, reddish-orange hue — commonly referred to as a blood moon.

This eclipse will be visible in various parts of the world, depending on location and weather conditions. Enthusiasts and photographers are advised to prepare their gear and consult visibility maps for their region. For those seeking to capture both the August 30 Antares-Moon conjunction and the September 7 eclipse, telescopes like the Celestron NexStar 8SE are recommended, offering both clarity and ease of use for beginners and seasoned stargazers alike.

Tips For Observers And Astrophotographers

Skywatchers hoping to catch the Antares-Moon pairing should choose a dark location with an unobstructed view of the southwestern horizon. Urban light pollution may wash out fainter stars, but both the Moon and Antares are bright enough to shine through moderate skyglow. Ideal observing time is within an hour after sunset, before the pair sinks lower into the horizon.

Photographers can use DSLRs with telephoto lenses, or better yet, equipped telescopes with tracking mounts, to capture sharp images of the event. Use shorter exposures to prevent lunar overexposure while capturing Antares’ red glow. Bracketing exposures and stacking images can enhance final results. Those looking to level up should consider exploring gear reviews and tutorials tailored to astrophotography of lunar and planetary objects.