Taken 400 KM Above Earth, This Rare ISS Photo Reveals a Night Sky That Will Take Your Breath Away

From 400 kilometers above the planet’s surface, NASA astronaut Don Pettit has shared a rare long-exposure photograph taken aboard the International Space Station (ISS) that is already sparking discussion among astronomers and space enthusiasts. Posted on X on August 5, 2025, the image compresses a vivid story into a single frame: the golden glow of Earth’s cities, the arcs of distant stars, and the thin, deliberate streaks of passing Starlink satellites.

City Lights, Star Trails, and Satellites in a Single Frame

Pettit, a veteran of multiple ISS missions, employed a long-exposure technique as the ISS traveled at about 28,000 km/h. This allowed him to capture layers of movement invisible in real-time. At the bottom of the frame, golden arcs trace the outlines of continents illuminated by urban lights.

Higher up, long, curved white trails mark the paths of stars, bent by the station’s rapid orbit. Cutting across these natural patterns are thin, straight lines — the unmistakable tracks of Starlink satellites, reflecting sunlight as they cross the night sky.

Star trail exposure from the ISS, marked by the thick white path of the Moon, Starlink satellites flashing far right, golden city lights streaking across Earth, and arcing stars. pic.twitter.com/tPYyzBzLtz — Don Pettit (@astro_Pettit) August 5, 2025

According to SpaceX’s publicly available constellation data, there were more than 8,000 Starlink satellites in low Earth orbit as of August 1, 2025 — about 70% of all active spacecraft in that region. Pettit’s photograph makes this figure visually tangible, showing just how present these satellites have become in orbital imagery.

An Artistic Image With a Scientific Warning

While the image is undeniably striking, its details also raise concerns. Astronomers have warned for years that the rapid growth of satellite constellations can interfere with ground-based observations. In 2025, a peer-reviewed study in Nature Astronomy found that bright satellites can contaminate telescope images, forcing researchers to spend additional time and resources filtering out unwanted streaks.

Satellite streaks appear in a photograph taken above the Pinnacles in Nambung National Park, Western Australia. Credit: Joshua Rozells/Nature

Pettit’s work offers a clear example: what begins as a breathtaking visual of star trails also documents the human footprint in space. It’s a dual narrative — one of awe and one of caution — highlighting how quickly orbital space is changing.

The ISS Vantage Point Shows a Changing Sky

Photographs like Pettit’s are only possible from the ISS, where the speed of orbit transforms slow celestial movements into dynamic curves and lines. From this unique perspective, Earth’s glow is not a flat map of lights but a living, moving pattern, while the Moon, stars, and satellites draw their own distinct paths across the frame.

Pettit has a long history of experimenting with photography in microgravity, often using long exposures to reveal patterns invisible to the naked eye. In past missions, he’s captured lightning storms from above, the green arcs of auroras, and even meteors burning up over Earth’s atmosphere. This latest image continues that tradition while adding new urgency to the conversation about space sustainability.