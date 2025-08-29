Surya, The Nasa Ibm Ai, Claims It Can Predict The Sun’s Next Violent Outburst

NASA and IBM have introduced Surya, a powerful new artificial intelligence model capable of forecasting solar flares, solar winds, and geomagnetic storms before they impact Earth. Named after the Sanskrit word for sun, this AI system marks the first foundation model trained on heliophysics data.

Surya Processes Solar Behavior In Unprecedented Detail

Surya was trained on more than nine years of solar imagery from NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO), which has continuously monitored the sun since 2010. This extensive dataset enabled the model to detect subtle patterns in solar activity and deliver more accurate forecasts than previously possible.

Built using a spatiotemporal transformer architecture, Surya processes both spatial and temporal dynamics of solar phenomena. With 366 million parameters, it handles solar images up to ten times larger than standard AI models, allowing it to recognize the complex behaviors that precede solar flares and geomagnetic storms.

In tests, Surya improved flare strength predictions by 16% over existing methods and became the first model capable of forecasting where a flare would erupt—up to two hours in advance. That lead time could be critical for mitigating the impacts of space weather.

According to Kevin Murphy, NASA’s Chief Science Data Officer, Surya enables scientists to “analyze the complexities of the sun’s behavior with unprecedented speed and precision,” delivering insights with immediate real-world applications.

Space Weather Forecasting Enters A New Era

The effects of solar activity on Earth can be severe. Solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs) release high-energy particles and electromagnetic radiation that can disturb Earth’s magnetic field. These disturbances can cause widespread issues—from radio blackouts to degraded GPS signals, and in extreme cases, even power grid failures.

In 1989, a solar storm disrupted the entire power grid in Quebec, leaving millions without electricity. Today, the risks are greater. As more of the world becomes dependent on satellites, navigation systems, and high-frequency communications, the vulnerability to solar events continues to grow. A report by Lloyd’s of London estimated that a single major solar storm could cost the global economy up to $2.4 trillion over a five-year span.

While agencies like NOAA and its Space Weather Prediction Center already monitor solar activity in real time, their tools offer limited foresight. Surya’s ability to forecast events before they happen could fundamentally change that. It gives operators of critical infrastructure precious time to mitigate damage and maintain services in the face of extreme space weather.

Juan Bernabé-Moreno, director of IBM Research Europe, framed the model as “a critical step toward protecting our technological civilization from the star that sustains us.”

Open-Source Access Invites Global Scientific Collaboration

Surya’s developers have taken the uncommon step of releasing the model openly to the global research community. Available on GitHub and Hugging Face, the model is free to use, adapt, and improve. NASA and IBM hope that researchers in solar physics, space weather forecasting, and machine learning will build new tools and insights using Surya’s core framework.

This open-source approach reflects NASA’s broader initiative to use artificial intelligence for unlocking complex scientific questions. As Bernabé-Moreno put it, “Just as we work to prepare for hazardous weather events, we need to do the same for solar storms.” Surya represents a shift toward proactive defense against solar hazards, achieved through shared science and open innovation.

Andrés Muñoz-Jaramillo, a solar physicist at the Southwest Research Institute and lead researcher on the project, summed up the vision behind the model: “Our hope is that the model has learned all the critical processes behind our star’s evolution through time so that we can extract actionable insights.” With the model now publicly accessible, that hope is becoming a reality.