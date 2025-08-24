Student Gave ChatGPT $100 to Invest in Stock Market… Four Weeks Later, His Portfolio Outperformed Wall Street

In late June 2025, 17-year-old Nathan Smith from rural Oklahoma gave ChatGPT control over a $100 stock portfolio. Four weeks later, the results shocked many: a 23.8% gain—far above the Russell 2000 (+3.9%) and biotech ETF XBI (+3.5%) during the same period. Smith shared his experiment on Reddit, and it quickly spread across tech and finance communities, with coverage from Decrypt, Futurism, and others.

Smith is quick to caution, though: “Nothing about this is financial advice or me trying to sell something, just a small cool experiment I wanted to show.”

How a $100 Portfolio Turned Into a Case Study

Nathan Smith’s project started as a response to the constant ads promising AI-powered investment success. Curious, he gave ChatGPT a strict set of rules: it could only buy entire shares of U.S. micro-cap stocks valued under $300 million. He manually executed the trades once a week based on ChatGPT’s picks, while Python scripts using Yahoo Finance tracked performance.

Transparency was a key part of his project. Smith published his setup on GitHub and detailed updates on Substack, allowing others to follow the experiment or replicate it themselves. He emphasized that ChatGPT was not left to run on autopilot—he monitored every step, making small adjustments if the AI contradicted itself or recommended impossible trades.

The AI’s Strategy: Micro-Caps, Stop-Losses, and Discipline

The backbone of the experiment was discipline. ChatGPT enforced automatic stop-losses, selling positions if they dropped below a set threshold. It also managed portfolio sizes conservatively, spreading small bets rather than taking oversized risks.

One standout winner was CADL, a micro-cap stock that accounted for nearly half of the total profits. The AI’s decision to exit early locked in gains before the stock reversed—a move that showed a cautious, almost human-like awareness of risk.

By the end of the four weeks, the portfolio had gained nearly $25 on the original $100. Compared to broader U.S. indices, that’s an eye-catching jump in such a short timeframe.

Sharpe and Sortino Ratios Tell the Story

Smith didn’t stop at raw returns. He calculated professional risk metrics to see if ChatGPT’s success held up under scrutiny.

Sharpe ratio : 0.94 — strong, though just shy of the 1.0 mark typically viewed as “very good.”

: 0.94 — strong, though just shy of the 1.0 mark typically viewed as “very good.” Sortino ratio: 2.00 — excellent, showing high returns with relatively little downside volatility.

These numbers suggest the AI wasn’t just gambling—it was producing returns with calculated risk, at least over the short window.

Still, one month of trading isn’t enough to claim reliability. Academic research supports that caution. A University of Florida study earlier this year found that AI-generated stock picks often outperform on paper, but the advantage fades quickly when scaled up or used in real markets.