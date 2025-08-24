A Student Discovers A Mysterious 1,200-year-old Gold Jewel That Emerged From An English Field

A young archaeology student uncovered an extraordinary treasure in the English countryside. After just 90 minutes of fieldwork in Northumberland, near Redesdale, Yara Souza, a student from the University of Newcastle, discovered a rare gold object dating back 1,200 years. As noted in the University’s statement, measuring about 4 centimeters, the piece bears decorative engravings and a floral motif at one end.

A First Excavation That Changed Everything

Souza, originally from Orlando, Florida, was participating in her very first excavation as part of her undergraduate studies in archaeology. The dig site lies close to Dere Street, a Roman road that once connected York to Edinburgh and remained an important route well into the Middle Ages.

In less than two hours, she unearthed a carefully preserved gold piece that had not been seen for more than a millennium. Reflecting on the moment, she said,”I couldn’t believe I’d found something so quickly into my first ever excavation. After I’d had to miss Birdoswald last year, it was amazing to discover something that hasn’t been seen for more than a thousand years.”

Professor James Gerrard, her tutor and a specialist in Roman archaeology, praised the find: “This is an exciting find of exceptional quality. We know that Dere Street continued to be a major thoroughfare long after the Romans and it’s clear from this discovery that high status people were using it.”

Credit: Portable Antiquities Scheme/University of Newcastle

Connections To Past Discoveries

This is not the first artifact of its kind to emerge from the region. In 2021, Alan Gray, an amateur metal detectorist, found a strikingly similar object at the very same location. Both pieces are now under detailed study and will eventually join the collection of the Great North Museum: Hancock in Newcastle. The museum, in collaboration with the University of Newcastle, has been instrumental in training students while also expanding research on the area’s medieval past.

According to Andrew Agate, the Finds Liaison Officer for the Portable Antiquities Scheme in northeast England, this partnership has made it possible “train students in archaeological techniques while investigating the context of these important early medieval finds.”

Credit: Portable Antiquities Scheme/University of Newcastle

Possible Religious Significance

Scholars believe the artifacts may have held a ceremonial or religious role. The location of their discovery offers compelling clues: they were unearthed along a section of Dere Street that once linked Jedburgh and Hexham, both prominent religious centers in the early Middle Ages.

Professor Gerrard emphasized that Dere Street remained a vital artery long after the fall of Roman rule, noting that the gold objects were likely associated with individuals of high social rank. He even suggested that they may have been “deliberately buried,” hinting at complex rituals or acts of devotion. With two nearly identical artifacts now available for study, archaeologists hope to better understand their exact purpose and the historical context in which they were created.