This Baby Was Conceived in 1994 and Born in 2025 – The Stunning Story of the World’s Oldest Baby

An embryo that spent more than three decades in cryogenic storage has led to the birth of what is now being called the world’s oldest baby. The child, born on July 26, 2025, represents a striking milestone in reproductive medicine, demonstrating how far in vitro fertilization (IVF) and embryo preservation technology have advanced.

From 1994 To 2025: A Journey Through Time

According to ABC News, The embryo was conceived in May 1994 in the United States by Linda Archerd and her then-husband, who opted for IVF at the time. After welcoming a baby girl, the couple decided to freeze three remaining embryos. For over 30 years, one of these embryos remained frozen, existing in a state that was, as some experts describe, both “young and old all at once.”

Years later, Archerd decided it was time to donate the embryos. They were adopted by Lindsey and Tim Pierce, who turned to the Snowflakes program, run by Nightlight Christian Adoptions, to fulfill their dream of becoming parents. Speaking to MIT Technology Review, Lindsey said, “We didn’t go into it thinking we would break any records. We just wanted to have a baby.”

How This Birth Breaks Previous Records

Until this year, the longest successfully frozen embryos to result in live births had been preserved for just over 30 years. In 2022, two embryos of a similar age were thawed and transferred, leading to the birth of twins. The new record, however, pushes the timeline even further.

This achievement was made possible by a fertility clinic in Tennessee, led by reproductive endocrinologist John Gordon, who is known for his belief that “every embryo has a chance at life.” His clinic, and others like it in the United States, have been testing the limits of IVF technology while navigating a complex ethical landscape.

In contrast, many other countries have strict limitations on embryo storage. In Australia, embryos can only remain frozen for up to five years, while the United Kingdom allows up to 55 years. The United States, however, has no legal time limit, leading to an estimated 1.5 million embryos currently frozen across the country, many of which remain unclaimed.

A Controversial Birth?

The record-breaking birth also raises important scientific and ethical questions. Older embryos can be more challenging to thaw due to changes in freezing techniques over the decades. Beth Button, executive director of the Snowflakes program, noted that “over 90 percent of clinics in the US would not have accepted these embryos.”

Research on the effects of long-term cryopreservation remains mixed. A large retrospective study in China published in 2022 suggested that prolonged storage could reduce embryo survival rates but did not appear to significantly impact newborn health. Other studies, however, indicate no correlation between storage length and embryo viability. Most of these studies are based on embryos frozen for far less than 30 years, making this recent case a significant test of the boundaries of reproductive science.

The Future Of Embryo Adoption

The Pierce family’s son is biologically related to Archerd’s daughter, born in the 1990s, making his sibling nearly 30 years older than him. This extraordinary age gap illustrates the growing impact of embryo adoption on family structures and fertility treatments. As clinics across the United States continue to thaw and transfer decades-old embryos, the question remains whether there is a true limit to how long an embryo can be successfully preserved.