Astronomers Have Traced A Massive Stellar Explosion Back 12 Billion Years — The Most Distant Light From Dying Stars Ever Captured.

A team of astronomers has traced one of the universe’s most powerful explosions—classified as a Fast X-ray Transient—back to a time when the cosmos was only 1.8 billion years old.

The event, named EP240315A, was captured by the Einstein Probe space telescope and analyzed using several of the world’s top observatories. Their findings were published August 19 in Nature Astronomy, and provide rare insights into both stellar death and the reionization era of the early universe.

The Einstein Probe Catches an Elusive Phenomenon

The Einstein Probe, launched in January 2024, is already reshaping how scientists detect and investigate rapid high-energy events in deep space. Just weeks after deployment, the space telescope detected an intense flash of X-rays lasting only minutes. The signal—EP240315A—was tracked and observed in near-real time, a major milestone in transient astrophysics.

Fast X-ray Transients (FXTs) are a recently identified class of explosions that, until now, had mostly appeared in archived data—spotted too late to allow for multi-wavelength observation. “We’ve known that these unique explosions exist for some time, but it is only now, thanks to the new Einstein Probe mission, that we can pinpoint them in near real time,” said Peter Jonker of Radboud University.

China has detected a gamma-ray burst, designated as EP240315a, that originated approximately 12.5 billion light years away using its Einstein Probe (EP) astronomical satellite, also known as the Tianguan satellite, This is the first instance of humanity detecting soft X-ray 。 pic.twitter.com/WcvxuKgsP5 — Lsabella (@li_xiao73407) January 27, 2025

A Journey Across Time and Space

Data from the Very Large Telescope in Chile, the Gran Telescopio Canarias in Spain, and the ATLAS optical survey system allowed astronomers to triangulate the origin of the explosion. They determined that the FXT occurred over 12 billion years ago, when the universe was less than 10% of its current age.

“This explosion gave off more energy in a few seconds than the sun will over its entire life,” noted Andrew Levan, also of Radboud University.

At the time of this explosion, massive stars were still forming rapidly, and galaxies were far more active than they are today. FXTs like EP240315A may thus serve as cosmic lighthouses, revealing processes that shaped early galaxy evolution and stellar behavior.

FXTs and Gamma-Ray Bursts: A Cosmic Family?

While FXTs are still being classified, their similarities with Gamma-Ray Bursts (GRBs) have sparked debate within the scientific community. GRBs are the most energetic known events in the universe and often mark the collapse of massive stars into black holes.

According to Jonker, the study “shows that many [FXTs] might be gamma-ray bursts, but there are good reasons to think there is much more still to discover.”

The team found that the region surrounding EP240315A had low hydrogen density, suggesting a relatively clean environment around the dying star. This differs from the denser environments often associated with typical GRBs.

Light Escaping the Early Universe

One of the most groundbreaking insights comes from the light signature around EP240315A. Astronomers observed that ultraviolet light was escaping from the FXT’s host galaxy into space—a rare and precious observation.

“This is the most distant event where we can directly see light escaping from around stars,” said Andrea Saccardi of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission. He emphasized that galaxies like the FXT’s host may have played a pivotal role in cosmic reionization, the process that made the universe transparent to light after its early opaque phase.

It appears that about 10% of the UV radiation from the FXT’s host was escaping into space, ionizing surrounding hydrogen and contributing to the clearing of the cosmic fog that dominated the early universe.

Astronomers have unveiled a groundbreaking find with the Fast X-ray Transient EP240315A, an explosive event tracing back 12 billion years, unlocking secrets of stellar life and death and hinting at the universe’s mysterious past. pic.twitter.com/W2hQCDO5Qr — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 21, 2025

A New Era in High-Energy Astrophysics

For decades, astronomers have studied the death throes of stars by observing gamma-ray bursts and supernovae. The arrival of the Einstein Probe—and its real-time detection capabilities—has opened a new observational window.

“In the year since this first object, we have found and studied another 20 of these outbursts,” Levan explained. “They are living up to their promise as an exciting new way to explore both how stars end their lives, and also what the universe was like in the distant past.”

As the Einstein Probe continues to observe, the next frontier is understanding the diversity among FXTs. “This is just the beginning,” added Samantha Oates of Lancaster University, underlining the profound shift these discoveries may cause in our understanding of the early cosmos.