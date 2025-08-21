A Colossal Solar Tornado And Giant Plasma Eruption Hitting The Sun At Once

An astonishing celestial event has been captured on camera, revealing a solar tornado and a massive plasma eruption unfolding on the Sun’s surface at the exact same moment. Romanian space scientist Maximilian Teodorescu, based at the Institute of Space Science, managed to photograph this rare combination on Wednesday, August 20 — producing what is being described as a spectacular and highly unusual solar image.

Towering Forces Sculpted By The Sun’s Magnetic Field

According to Live Science, although the tornado and eruptive prominence occurred independently, both are the result of intricate disturbances in the Sun’s magnetic field. These invisible magnetic lines of force not only guide the flow of plasma across the Sun’s surface but also shape it into dramatic structures.

In this case, one portion of plasma was twisted into a spiraling tornado-like formation, while another part surged outward in what is known as an eruptive prominence. While solar prominences are not uncommon, seeing them appear simultaneously with a tornado is another story.

A Tornado Larger Than 10 Earths

The solar tornado observed by Maximilian Teodorescu reached a staggering height of about 130,000 kilometers, or roughly 80,000 miles. This makes it approximately a tenth of the Sun’s total diameter, and slightly taller than stacking ten Earths one on top of the other. These immense plasma funnels, although visually similar to tornadoes on Earth, differ entirely in their mechanics. Earth’s tornadoes are generated by atmospheric winds and tend to move across land, while solar tornadoes remain anchored in place and are shaped by magnetic forces acting on ionized gas.

Solar tornadoes, or tornado prominences, typically measure between 25,000 and 100,000 kilometers tall. Teodorescu’s observation exceeds that range, making this particular instance one of the more sizable ones captured in recent years.

Since Sunday, August 17, astronomers worldwide have been monitoring the phenomenon. The earliest images came from Spaceweather.com, which has since reported ongoing global interest in the event.

A Solar Monster

The eruptive prominence captured in the same frame as the tornado measured an estimated 200,000 kilometers across — a scale that rivals other massive prominences like “The Beast,” an eruption observed in July. This massive arc of plasma, held in place by magnetic fields before becoming unstable, burst outward in a violent expulsion.

These kinds of eruptions often release coronal mass ejections (CMEs) — vast clouds of charged particles that travel through space and can, when Earth-directed, disrupt satellites, power grids, and radio communications. Fortunately, Teodorescu confirmed that the CME associated with this eruption is not heading toward Earth and therefore poses no threat to our planet’s systems or to auroral visibility in mid-latitudes.

Precision, Timing, and a Little Help

Teodorescu first noticed the solar tornado on Monday, August 18, while scanning data on the Global Oscillation Network Group (GONG) website. Operated by the National Solar Observatory, GONG provides nearly real-time solar imaging through six synchronized telescopes located across different continents. With this early detection, Teodorescu was able to calibrate his telescope precisely, assisted by his wife and fellow researcher Eliza Teodorescu, to capture the extraordinary dual phenomenon as it unfolded.

Prominences like this are rooted in the Sun’s photosphere and stretch into the corona, the outermost layer of the solar atmosphere. When the magnetic field supporting a prominence collapses, the trapped plasma explodes outward. The event photographed by Teodorescu is a textbook example of this dynamic — a vivid illustration of how magnetic instability can lead to powerful solar activity.

A plasma tornado on the Sun: This week, astronomers around the world have been monitoring a twister unraveling above the sun's surface.



Taken by Maximilian-Vlad Teodorescu on August 18, 2025 Institute of Space Science, Romania. pic.twitter.com/sipUDsicbl — Peter the Great Space Science☀️ (@Space_PHD) August 20, 2025

As the Sun approaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle, known as the solar maximum, such events are becoming more frequent and intense. Teodorescu encourages both amateur and professional astronomers to observe the Sun with proper equipment, stating, “It’s the most dynamic thing you can actually see as both [an] amateur and a professional in the sky.”

Auroral activity may still be visible in high-latitude regions, as Space.com reports that solar winds from unrelated activity are currently interacting with Earth’s magnetic field.