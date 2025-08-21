The Next Solar Superstorm Could Hit Earth Harder Than Ever — Here’s What Scientists Are Saying

As carbon dioxide levels in Earth’s upper atmosphere continue to increase, there are growing concerns about how this shift will affect the behavior of geomagnetic storms and their impact on Earth’s technological infrastructure. A new study led by scientists at the U.S. National Science Foundation’s National Center for Atmospheric Research (NSF NCAR) explores these changes in atmospheric dynamics and their potential consequences, particularly for satellites that orbit Earth. As human reliance on satellite technology grows, understanding how geomagnetic storms will evolve in a changing atmosphere has become critical for preparing for the challenges ahead. The study, published in Geophysical Research Letters, highlights how a thinner, colder upper atmosphere could lead to sharper spikes in atmospheric density during geomagnetic storms, potentially increasing the drag on satellites and disrupting vital services such as GPS, communications, and national security systems.

The Role of CO₂ in Shaping the Upper Atmosphere

The upper atmosphere has been increasingly recognized as an essential part of Earth’s broader climate system, influencing everything from communication signals to satellite operations. Unlike the lower atmosphere, which heats up with the increase of greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide, the upper atmosphere experiences a cooling effect. This is due to the unique behavior of CO₂ at high altitudes. In the lower atmosphere, CO₂ traps heat, causing warming, but in the upper atmosphere, it acts differently. At higher altitudes, where the air is much thinner, CO₂ reemits absorbed heat back into space rather than transferring it to nearby molecules, leading to a cooling effect. As CO₂ concentrations continue to rise in the coming decades, this cooling trend is expected to intensify, further altering the dynamics of the atmosphere.

This cooling trend results in a decrease in the overall density of the upper atmosphere, a phenomenon that has already been predicted in several previous studies. However, the latest research goes a step further, investigating how this thinning atmosphere will respond during geomagnetic storms—periods when solar activity increases and sends bursts of charged particles toward Earth. These solar disturbances interact with the upper atmosphere, momentarily increasing its density. The new study suggests that, despite the overall reduction in atmospheric density, geomagnetic storms may still trigger sharp increases in density, albeit from a lower baseline. This could mean that while the upper atmosphere will not become as dense during a geomagnetic storm as it does today, the relative increase in density could be even more severe, creating new challenges for satellite technology.

Shifts in Satellite Drag and Their Impact on Space Operations

One of the most significant consequences of these changes is the potential impact on satellites orbiting Earth. Satellites are subject to drag from the upper atmosphere, which slows their speed and can alter their orbital height over time. The denser the atmosphere, the greater the drag, and thus, the shorter the lifespan of the satellite. Current satellite designs take into account atmospheric conditions that include the density and composition of the upper atmosphere, which are based on observations of present-day conditions. However, as the upper atmosphere thins and responds differently to geomagnetic storms, satellites may face an increased drag force during these storms. The study points out that future geomagnetic storms could cause the density of the upper atmosphere to spike by nearly three times its baseline level, a dramatic increase compared to current conditions.

“The way that energy from the Sun affects the atmosphere will change in the future because the background density of the atmosphere is different and that creates a different response,” said Nicholas Pedatella, a scientist with NSF NCAR and the lead author of the study. “For the satellite industry, this is an especially important question because of the need to design satellites for specific atmospheric conditions.” With these altered conditions, satellites might face more frequent or more intense episodes of drag during geomagnetic storms, which could lead to a faster decay in orbit, shorter operational lifespans, and increased costs associated with satellite maintenance and replacement.