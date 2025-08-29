Since 2022, Bill Gates Has Used This Very Model of Smartphone… And Apple Fans Won’t Love It

Since 2022, Bill Gates has kept the same kind of smartphone in his pocket—and it’s not what most people might guess. The Microsoft co-founder has chosen consistency over hype, favoring Samsung’s foldable phones over Apple’s popular lineup. His preference isn’t a passing trend, and the reason behind it offers more insight than one might expect.

A Personal Gift That Turned Into a Long-Term Habit

During a Reddit AMA in 2022, Gates casually revealed that he had swapped his Galaxy Z Fold3 for a Galaxy Z Fold4. But what stood out wasn’t the upgrade—it was the backstory. Gates received the Fold4 as a personal gift from Lee Jae-yong, the executive chairman of Samsung Electronics, during a visit to South Korea in 2021. That one gesture appears to have set the tone for Gates’ ongoing loyalty to the device line.

In a 2025 interview on the South Korean YouTube channel You Quiz on the Block, Gates confirmed once again that he’s still using a Samsung foldable phone, saying:

“I’m currently using a Samsung foldable smartphone. To be honest, I didn’t buy it—Lee Jae-yong gave it to me.”

Whether it’s the Z Fold5 or an even newer model isn’t entirely clear. What is clear is that Gates hasn’t left the Fold series in years—a rare move in the fast-upgrading world of mobile tech.

Not an iPhone Guy—For Practical Reasons

Gates has long said he prefers Android over iOS, and not just because of history with Apple. In a 2021 Clubhouse interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin, he explained that Android offers greater flexibility and integrates better with Microsoft apps. That makes sense—he helped build that ecosystem, and Android allows for default app customization in a way Apple still limits.

His choice of a foldable device also fits his productivity needs. The Galaxy Z Fold series opens into a tablet-sized screen, making it easier to read documents, manage emails, or join video calls without switching devices. It’s a design that suits someone constantly reviewing reports or participating in strategy sessions—even post-Microsoft.

A Phone That Reflects Deeper Partnerships

The Gates–Samsung connection isn’t limited to gadgets. Since 2011, Samsung Electronics has been working with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on projects like Reinvented Toilet, which aims to develop sustainable sanitation for underserved communities. That shared mission may explain the closeness between Gates and Samsung leadership—and why Gates continues to receive new models from the company each year.

This isn’t the only gift he’s accepted with purpose. Gates is also said to drive a Fiat 500 electric, given to him by Bono, the lead singer of U2 and a longtime global health collaborator. It’s not his only car, but he reportedly uses it often because it keeps him “within speed limits” while driving in the US.

When Your Phone Says More Than Your Words

Bill Gates’ decision to stick with Samsung’s foldables isn’t about status—it’s about consistency, function, and relationships. He’s not chasing flashy tech trends. He’s using tools that work well, support his workflow, and reinforce strategic partnerships that stretch far beyond the screen.