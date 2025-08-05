This ‘Silver Mirror’ Lake in Africa Is the Result of a Mysterious Meteor Strike — See the Photo

In a mesmerizing photograph taken by an astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS) in December 2024, Lake Iro in Chad appeared as a giant silver mirror. The incredible sight was caused by a rare natural phenomenon called sunglint, where sunlight perfectly reflects off a water surface, creating a mirror-like sheen.

The Sunglint Phenomenon

according to NASA’s Earth Observatory, the photo, captured on December 21, 2024, shows Lake Iro, located about 60 miles (100 km) north of Chad’s border with the Central African Republic. The lake, which is about 7 miles (12 kilometers) wide, is nestled in the Sahel region—a vast savannah that separates the Sahara Desert from the rainforests of Central Africa. Surrounding the lake is the Bahr Salamat river, which stretches for approximately 125 miles (200 km) and is famous for its highly winding course, particularly where it loops around the southern shore of the lake.

In the astronaut’s photo, the bright sunlight reflects off the surfaces of both the lake and the river, giving them a metallic sheen. Interestingly, parts of the lake’s surface appear whiter than the rest, a result of the sunlight reflecting off the clouds above.

The effect is strikingly beautiful, but it also provides a scientific insight: this phenomenon, known as sunglint, occurs only when the sun, the water, and the observer are perfectly aligned, making it easier to capture from space rather than from the ground.

Why Astronauts Are the Best to Capture Sunglint

Astronauts aboard the ISS are particularly well-suited to observing and capturing sunglint effects because they can adjust their angle relative to the reflecting water body. Unlike satellites that maintain a fixed position, astronauts can shift their position to get the perfect alignment for the reflection.

This ability has led to several fascinating images of sunglint, including one of Greek islands that revealed unusual oceanographic phenomena, and another of a volcanic lake in Russia that created a sea of clouds.

Given the ISS’s vantage point and the astronauts’ ability to adjust their angle, such images are incredibly rare and offer a unique perspective of our planet from space.

A stunning photo taken by an astronaut aboard the ISS captures Lake Iro in Chad, where the rare “sunglint” phenomenon transforms the waters into a shimmering silver mirror, hinting at its potential origins as a meteor impact crater. pic.twitter.com/iWvjKmaHmv — Nyra Kraal (@NyraKraal) August 5, 2025

Lake Iro: An Impact Crater?

Recent research has proposed a fascinating theory about the origins of Lake Iro. Some scientists suggest that the lake lies within the remnants of an ancient meteor impact crater. This idea first emerged in the 1980s when geologists discovered fragments of ancient crystal in the rocks surrounding the lake. More recently, a 2024 study revisited this theory, investigating the geological features of the region.

The researchers noted that the impact from a large space rock millions of years ago may have significantly altered the surrounding landscape, including the path of Bahr Salamat. The river, which feeds into Lake Iro, is notably winding, with sharp bends that some scientists believe could have been influenced by the impact.

The lake itself is also cyclical, often fluctuating in depth and even draining entirely during periods of severe drought. This seasonal change is another common trait observed in other impact crater lakes.

Further Investigation Needed

The theory that Lake Iro is part of an ancient meteor impact is still under investigation, and much more research is needed to confirm it. According to scientists, understanding the geological history of the lake and its surroundings should be a priority. The evidence of an impact could be well-preserved within the lake’s unique ecosystem, potentially providing invaluable insights into Earth’s history and the effects of meteor collisions on our planet.