Shooting Star Spectacle: Here’s When and Best Spots to Watch the 2025 Perseid Meteor Shower

Every August, the Perseid meteor shower draws millions of eyes to the night sky. This year’s peak, set for the night of August 12 to 13, 2025, promises its usual mix of bright streaks and the occasional fireball — but with a challenge.

Astronomers, including experts from the American Meteor Society, warn that a waning gibbous moon will mask many of the fainter meteors, leaving only the brightest to be seen. Even so, the Perseids remain worth your time. Under ideal conditions, the shower can produce up to 100 meteors per hour, but 2025’s lunar glare is likely to reduce visible rates to around 15 per hour.

The Best Times and Places to Catch the Show

The Perseids originate from the constellation Perseus, near the star Eta Persei, visible in the northeastern sky. Robert Lunsford of the American Meteor Society says “the best rates will probably be near 15 per hour as dim meteors make up a majority of the activity.” He recommends watching between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. local time with the moon at your back, aiming your gaze about 40 degrees above the radiant for the longest meteor trails.

NASA notes that you might spot earthgrazers — long, slow meteors skimming the atmosphere — as early as 10 p.m., but only for about an hour before moonlight interferes. For the clearest view, escape city lights. Artificial lighting from streets, cars, or buildings can ruin visibility, so a rural location is key.

Why the Perseids Stand Out

The shower is the result of Earth passing through debris left by comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle. Dust-sized particles hit our atmosphere at speeds reaching 37 miles (59 kilometers) per second, igniting in brief but intense streaks of light. The Perseids are famous for their consistent activity and photogenic fireballs — exceptionally bright meteors that can briefly rival the brightness of Venus.

Because most meteors will be faint this year, the few that make it past the moon’s glare could be especially striking. “The peak is the best time to view regardless of the situation with moonlight,” Lunsford explains, adding that rates drop by 50% each night after the peak.

Tips for Viewing and Photographing

Clear skies and patience are essential. Lie back on a blanket or recliner to scan a wide section of sky without straining your neck. The Cité de l’espace advises that the key to a good photo isn’t the camera but the sky itself — a dark, cloudless setting is non-negotiable.

If you’re using a camera, a tripod and long exposure will help capture the meteors’ paths. Even smartphone cameras can work if paired with a dedicated night-sky app. Avoid looking at bright screens while observing; your eyes need at least 20 minutes to adjust fully to the dark.