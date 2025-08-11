Scorned by Customers, Tesla’s Unsold Cybertrucks Will Be Destroyed With Missiles by the US Army

The U.S. air force has officially ordered Tesla Cybertrucks for destruction during live-fire weapons testing, a move detailed in procurement records reviewed by The War Zone. The decision is rooted in concerns that future adversaries might use the Cybertruck’s unique armor and architecture in combat, requiring U.S. forces to train against it now.

How a Consumer Electric Truck Ended up on a Missile Range

When Elon Musk introduced the Cybertruck in 2019, it was marketed as a near-indestructible electric pickup. The truck features an unpainted stainless steel exoskeleton, a 48-volt electrical architecture, and windows that can stop subsonic pistol rounds. Musk himself called it “apocalypse-proof.”

Despite its hype, the truck’s rollout has been plagued by quality issues, recalls, and unmet sales targets. By mid-2025, estimates put total deliveries at roughly 46,000 units—far from the 500,000 once projected. Tesla has struggled to expand sales beyond North America, though it has announced plans for launches in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar.

But for the military, the Cybertruck’s commercial struggles are irrelevant. A February 2025 market study conducted by the Air Force Test Center (AFTC) found no other civilian vehicle with the same combination of impact resistance, geometry, and electrical capability. That study concluded the truck “does not receive the normal extent of damage expected upon major impact” and could be encountered in hostile scenarios.

The key sections of the contracting document laying out the justification for the purchase of Cybertrucks for use as range targets. USAF

Why the Military Wants to Blow Up Cybertrucks

The trucks will join 33 target vehicles being procured for the stand-off precision guided munitions (sopgm) program, which is managed in part by U.S. special operations command. The goal: train operators to destroy unconventional but highly durable ground vehicles using precision-guided weapons.

The Cybertrucks do not need to be in working order, but must be capable of being roll-towed to simulate movement. They will be tested at white sands missile range in New Mexico, a facility run by the army but heavily used by the air force.

Planned weapons for the trials include:

AGM-114 Hellfire — a widely used air-to-ground missile

— a widely used air-to-ground missile AGM-176 Griffin — a smaller, precise missile designed for special operations

— a smaller, precise missile designed for special operations GBU-69/B Small Glide Munition (SGM) — a lightweight precision glide bomb

— a lightweight precision glide bomb GBU-39B/B Laser Small Diameter Bomb (LSDB) — a guided bomb with enhanced accuracy

These munitions have been used extensively against mobile targets in the Middle East, Central Asia, and parts of Africa, particularly during counter-terrorism operations.

A History of Militarized Cybertrucks

The Cybertruck has already appeared in military and paramilitary contexts, raising its profile as a potential battlefield asset. In 2024, the Dubai police added it to their fleet as part of its “luxury patrol” program. That same year, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia’s Chechen Republic, showed off several Cybertrucks modified with 12.7mm heavy machine guns for use in Ukraine. Kadyrov later accused tesla of remotely disabling one of his trucks.

The Dubai Police General Command has added the Tesla Cybertruck, the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its tourist police luxury patrol fleet. pic.twitter.com/eubpvfjVbA — Dubai Policeشرطة دبي (@DubaiPoliceHQ) June 16, 2024

Private companies such as unplugged performance have marketed up-armored cybertrucks to law enforcement and private security. Some models, like those in the sting line, add extra ballistic protection, reinforcing the air force’s concern that these vehicles—or ones with similar characteristics—could be encountered in future conflicts.

Symbolism and Strategy

This procurement marks a shift in how civilian technology is evaluated by the military. The Cybertruck’s design, once a consumer selling point, now makes it a high-priority target in military simulations. The AFTC’s documents emphasize that realistic training scenarios must match potential “operating theatre” conditions, even if that means targeting luxury electric pickups.

For tesla, the optics are unusual: a flagship product promoted for its resilience being intentionally destroyed by U.S. forces. For the military, the move is purely practical—anticipating that future threats could roll in on stainless steel wheels.

By putting Cybertrucks in the crosshairs, the U.S. air force isn’t making a comment on their market success. It’s preparing for a battlefield where the line between civilian innovation and military utility is increasingly blurred.