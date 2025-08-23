Scientists Uncover The Bizarre Sound Of Real Dinosaurs – Nothing Like Jurassic Park

A fossilized larynx from a newly discovered dinosaur species may finally provide insight into the prehistoric sounds that once echoed across the Earth. Far from the terrifying roars portrayed in films like Jurassic Park, some dinosaurs may have chirped, whistled, or even called like modern birds.

A Rare Discovery in Northern China

According to a study published in PeerJ, scientists in China have unearthed the complete skeleton of a previously unknown dinosaur species from the Upper Jurassic Tiaojishan Formation in Qinglong, part of northern China’s Hebei Province. Dating back over 150 million years, the skeleton belongs to a species now named Pulaosaurus qinglong, a nod to Pulao, a small mythical dragon in Chinese folklore known for its loud scream.

The remains were found in the Yanliao Biota, a rich fossil site from the Middle and Late Jurassic period. This biota is distinct from other similar-aged fossil sites due to its lack of neornithischian dinosaurs — a gap that this new species now helps fill.

Measuring only 28 inches in length and walking on two legs, Pulaosaurus qinglong was an herbivore and a relatively small creature. But its size isn’t what has scientists excited — it’s the preservation of its soft tissue, specifically in the larynx, that is making headlines.

Credit: Hailong Zhang

the Voice Box that Changes Everything

Among the most exceptional aspects of this find is the discovery of fossilized structures in the larynx. This is the first time scientists have found a complete voice box in such a well-preserved dinosaur fossil. The larynx features leaf-shaped, cartilage-like components, which closely resemble those found in modern birds.

This resemblance has led scientists to propose that Pulaosaurus likely didn’t roar at all. Instead, it may have chirped, whistled, or called, much like birds do today. While the exact sound remains unknown due to the compression of the lower jaw, which prevents accurate acoustic calculations, the implications are significant.

The researchers explain that because of the jaw’s condition, “its exact width is unknown, making acoustic calculations impossible.” Still, the anatomical structure alone offers strong evidence of a bird-like vocal ability, marking a striking departure from the traditional roaring dinosaur image.

Could Chirping Dinosaurs Have Been Common?

This isn’t the first fossil hinting at dinosaur chirps. In 2023, researchers discovered a fossilized larynx in a 16-foot-long armored dinosaur called Pinacosaurus. Though Pinacosaurus and Pulaosaurus are distantly related — separated by around 90 million years of evolution — both show similarities in their voice box structures.

This raises the intriguing possibility that chirping may have been widespread among dinosaur species, not just among those directly related to birds. The Pulaosaurus find strengthens the theory that the evolution of avian vocalization began far earlier than previously assumed.

“Reanalysis of vocal anatomy within non-avian dinosaurs needs to be carried out to assess the accuracy of identification among curated specimens,” the authors write.

Credit: Hailong Zhang

Why Voice Box Fossils Are So Rare?

One reason such discoveries are almost unheard of is that voice box structures are exceptionally fragile and don’t fossilize easily. The researchers suggest these features may often go unrecognized or be mistaken for other throat parts during fossil analysis.

The detailed preservation in this case allows scientists to explore a long-standing mystery in paleontology — not just how dinosaurs looked, but how they sounded. The find redefines expectations and could reshape how we depict prehistoric life in both science and popular culture.

And even millions of years after their extinction, dinosaurs continue to impact modern science. Recent research from Anglia Ruskin University is examining tumors found in the fossil of another herbivorous dinosaur, Telmatosaurus transsylvanicus, to potentially develop new cancer treatments for humans.