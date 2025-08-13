Scientists Uncover a Prehistoric Spider So Massive, It Might Have Stalked Dinosaurs

A peer-reviewed study published in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society has documented the discovery of an exceptionally well-preserved fossil of a giant trapdoor spider in New South Wales, Australia. Measuring 23.31 millimeters in body length—about five times larger than modern trapdoor spiders—this extinct species, named Megamonodontium mccluskyi, dates back to the Miocene epoch and offers a rare window into a vanished rainforest environment.

Rare Fossil Changes Understanding of Spider Evolution

Only four spider fossils have ever been found in Australia, making this new specimen a major find for paleontologists. Even more notable, this is the first fossil from the Barychelidae family to be identified anywhere in the world. Researchers used scanning electron microscopy to analyze details such as the claws and setae—fine sensory hairs—on the spider’s legs and pedipalps. These microscopic features allowed scientists to confirm its evolutionary relationship to modern trapdoor spiders.

Part (A) and counterpart (B) of Megamonodontium mccluskyi (AM F.145559). Credit: Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

According to lead paleontologist Matthew McCurry of the University of New South Wales, the rarity of such fossils has made it “difficult for scientists to understand their evolutionary history,” highlighting the importance of this specimen in filling key gaps in the fossil record.

A Snapshot of Australia’s Lush Miocene Rainforests

The fossil was recovered from McGraths Flat, a deposit known for preserving a wealth of Miocene flora and fauna, including plants and insects with visible cellular structures. This site was once a dense, humid rainforest, but over millions of years, the region transitioned into the more arid grasslands seen today.

Annotated Composite Line Drawing Of am F.145559, Created Using The Part And Counterpart Of The Fossil. Credit: Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society

Modern relatives of M. mccluskyi survive only in the rainforests of Singapore and Papua New Guinea, suggesting that similar habitats once stretched across parts of Australia. The species’ extinction on the mainland is likely tied to the long-term drying of the continent—a shift that has shaped the diversity of Australia’s ecosystems.

What the Fossil Record Tells Us About Climate Change

The McGraths Flat deposits act as a natural time capsule, preserving detailed evidence of how climate shifts affect biodiversity. The presence of a giant rainforest spider alongside fossilized tropical plants and insects offers a tangible link between environmental conditions and species survival.

Scientists emphasize that studying these fossils not only reconstructs past ecosystems but also helps predict how current species may respond to future climate changes. As Robert Raven of the Queensland Museum noted, M. mccluskyi is “the largest fossilized spider to be found in Australia” and provides a rare benchmark for tracking the long-term impacts of environmental shifts on arachnid evolution.

The discovery of Megamonodontium mccluskyi adds a significant piece to the puzzle of Australia’s prehistoric biodiversity—reminding us that today’s landscapes are the result of millions of years of change, extinction, and adaptation.