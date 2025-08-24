The World’s Biggest Gold Jackpot? Scientists Reveal a Supergiant Deposit Underground

Miners in China have announced the discovery of a massive gold deposit in Hunan Province that could rank as the largest ever recorded on Earth. According to an initial report published by Chinese state media, the find in the Wangu gold field meets the criteria of what experts call a “supergiant” deposit, sparking strong interest across the global mining industry.

A Record-breaking Discovery Beneath Hunan

Initial estimates placed the deposit at around 300 metric tons, but updated assessments suggest the true figure is far greater. Conservative projections now point to about 1,100 short tons—roughly 998 metric tons—of high-grade gold. At current prices, the deposit is valued at around US$83 billion.

The geological formation contains at least 40 gold-bearing veins located more than 1.2 miles underground. According to Chen Rulin of the Geological Bureau of Hunan Province, “many drilled rock cores showed visible gold.” Such visibility in core samples usually indicates a particularly high-grade deposit. Computer models also suggest more mineralization may lie deeper, close to 1.9 miles down.

Most global gold mines operate with grades of about 8 grams per ton of rock, equivalent to the weight of a paperclip compared with the mass of a small car. The Wangu deposit, however, is reported at 138 grams per ton—almost 5 ounces, or the weight of a baseball.

This extraordinary density surpasses the levels found in South Africa’s renowned South Deep mine, which holds about 900 metric tons of gold. If confirmed, the Wangu field could exceed that benchmark and rewrite the record books.

This photo shows drilled rock samples from the Wangu gold field. Credit: Xinhua/Dai Bin

The Bigger Picture Of Global Gold

So far, humans have extracted approximately 53,000 metric tons of gold from Earth, and experts estimate another 50,000 metric tons may remain undiscovered. Yet most easily accessible deposits are long depleted, and what remains is buried deep within hard-to-reach regions. Mining today also faces tighter environmental restrictions, limiting practices that pollute rivers or devastate forests.

Some analysts argue that we are approaching “peak gold,” the point when new large-scale discoveries decline. Others believe that finds like Wangu demonstrate significant reserves are still hidden beneath the surface. Core samples taken around the edges of the deposit hint that the field may stretch even farther than current boundaries suggest, which could raise the estimate still higher.

How Gold Deposits Form?

For decades, the prevailing theory held that hot, mineral-rich fluids coursed through rock fractures, cooling and leaving behind gold within quartz veins. Yet some geologists argue this model cannot fully explain the formation of such massive concentrations. Chris Voisey of Monash University highlighted that the concentration of gold in these fluids is often too low to account for large nuggets.

Recent research published in Nature Geoscience proposes that earthquakes may be a critical factor. Seismic activity can fracture rocks and rapidly change underground pressure, causing dissolved gold to precipitate almost instantly. This mechanism offers a plausible explanation for the extraordinary concentration of veins at Wangu.

Scientific Frontiers Beyond Mining

While miners chase conventional ore, researchers are exploring gold’s unusual properties in laboratories. In April 2024, scientists at Linköping University in Sweden created a one-atom-thick form of gold called goldene. “If you make a material extremely thin, something extraordinary happens – as with graphene,” explained Shun Kashiwaya. In its ultra-thin form, gold can behave as a semiconductor rather than a metal, opening potential uses in advanced electronics.

Though unrelated to mining, this breakthrough highlights how gold continues to surprise both industry and science alike.

Next Steps for the Wangu Gold Field

China already holds more than 2,000 tons of reserves and produces about 10 percent of the world’s supply. The new discovery could further strengthen that position. Following the announcement, gold prices rose as the scale of the find began to sink in.

Exploration efforts are well underway, with the Hunan government overseeing drilling across 55 holes totaling about 65 kilometers. Officials hope to add 55 tons of resources by the end of 2025 and more than 110 tons during the current five-year plan. A newly merged state-run company, Hunan Mineral Resources Group, is conducting an “integrated exploration” program to confirm the reserves.