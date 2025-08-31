Scientists Stunned By 200-year-old Painting That May Show A Real Extinct Beast

A fascinating discovery in South Africa has sparked renewed debate about whether ancient myths were inspired by real, now-extinct animals. Archaeologists have uncovered a 200-year-old rock painting that could depict a creature long associated with indigenous legends — one that may have been rooted in prehistoric reality.

A Painting That Predates Science

The artwork, dated between 1821 and 1835, was found in the Karoo Basin, a region known for its rich deposits of prehistoric fossils. Painted by the San people, the image shows a tusked, horned creature with features that don’t match any known African animal today. However, researchers believe the creature shares anatomical similarities with dicynodonts, an extinct group of herbivorous therapsids that once roamed this part of the world.

In a peer-reviewed study published in PLOS ONE, Julien Benoit, a paleontologist at the University of the Witwatersrand, analyzed the artwork and its potential connection to local fossils. He noted that the tusks on the painted animal curve downward. This, combined with the close proximity of tetrapod fossil sites, supports the idea that the painting reflects more than just myth.

Credit: Julien Benoit

Rain Rituals, Fossils, and Forgotten Beasts

Researchers believe the find may represent a form of “indigenous paleontology,” where ancient communities interpreted fossils through a cultural lens. According to Benoit, the creature in the painting was likely intended as a “rain-animal”, used in rainmaking ceremonies practiced by the San. These rituals often called upon spiritually powerful animals to influence weather patterns, including beings believed to be extinct or existing in a parallel spirit world.

The San people held a worldview that blended natural observation with spiritual symbolism, yet their imagined animals were often grounded in physical traits seen in nature. Benoit explains that such depictions were “generally inspired by reality—even if extinct.” Their oral history describes enormous, tusked creatures said to exceed elephants and hippos in size, echoing the physicality of prehistoric dicynodonts.

Credit: Shutterstock

The Blurred Line Between Legend And Fossil Record

Emerging evidence supports the idea that indigenous groups may have encountered fossils and incorporated them into oral traditions long before modern paleontology developed. The Karoo Basin, home to both rich fossil beds and San cultural sites, creates a rare overlap of natural history and human memory.

This convergence of ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological details makes the interpretation of the painting especially intriguing. Benoit points out that the unique tusk orientation, the presence of fossils, and the San’s belief in a massive, long-lost animal all support the possibility that the Horned Serpent was more than a mythical figure.

Further research into these connections could illuminate how ancient peoples viewed extinct creatures — not as forgotten relics, but as active symbols woven into their spiritual and cultural frameworks.