Sealed for 50 Years, Scientists Just Opened Apollo 17’s Moon Samples

The Apollo 17 mission, NASA’s final crewed expedition to the Moon in December 1972, returned with valuable lunar samples, including material from the “Light Mantle,” a bright and unusual deposit at the base of the South Massif in the Taurus-Littrow Valley. Though collected over 50 years ago, these samples have only recently been reopened for detailed analysis as part of the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis (ANGSA) Program. This initiative utilizes modern technologies to explore lunar mysteries in preparation for future missions, such as NASA’s Artemis program, set to return astronauts to the Moon in the coming years.

The “Light Mantle” has intrigued scientists for its high albedo, or reflectivity, but its origins remain unclear. Recent studies, including those published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Planets, aim to shed light on its formation by examining these samples with advanced techniques like micro-CT scanning.

The Formation of the Light Mantle: A Geological Puzzle

The Light Mantle’s unusual composition has prompted several theories about its origins. One prevailing hypothesis is that the deposit could be ejecta from the Tycho impact, an event that created the 85-kilometer-wide Tycho Crater. The Moon’s surface is marked by countless craters, but Tycho stands out due to its distinct rays of material scattered across the lunar surface, including areas like the South Massif, where the Light Mantle is located.

In a recent paper, Dr. Giulia Magnarini, a lead scientist from the Natural History Museum in London, noted that the origin of the Light Mantle is still a subject of debate. “The high albedo deposit has been suggested to be (a) ejecta material from the Tycho impact; (b) South Massif material mobilized by Tycho ejecta impacting the top of the massif; (c) multiple landslide deposits triggered by the ground shaking associated with seismic activity of the Lee-Lincoln fault in Taurus-Littrow Valley,” Dr. Magnarini explained. These competing theories highlight the complexity of the geological processes at play, with no consensus yet on which factor—or combination of factors—was most responsible for the Light Mantle’s formation.

In addition to the impact hypothesis, another possibility is that the Light Mantle could have formed through a landslide event. As Dr. Magnarini elaborated, the region exhibits features that suggest the involvement of long-runout landslides, a phenomenon that has been well-documented on Earth and Mars but remains unique on the Moon. “I have been studying long runout landslides on Earth and Mars, but the Light Mantle is currently the only one we know of on the Moon,” she explained. “We don’t know how these long runout landslides formed or what allowed them to run for several kilometres.” This landslide theory suggests that seismic activity, potentially triggered by impacts such as Tycho, could have caused material from the South Massif to travel large distances, contributing to the formation of the Light Mantle.

A Breakthrough in Sample Analysis: Advanced Technology Reveals New Insights

One of the most exciting developments in the study of these lunar samples has been the use of modern scanning technologies. When the Apollo samples were first returned to Earth, the available scanning methods were not capable of capturing the fine details of the lunar material. However, today’s advanced micro-CT scanning techniques, which are used in medical imaging, have allowed scientists to peer inside the samples with unprecedented clarity. This high-resolution scanning has been essential for studying the internal structure of the rocks and the processes that formed them.

(a) oblique view of Taurus-Littrow Valley, the 5 km-long Light Mantle deposit and the South Massif; the yellow dot shows the location of the Apollo 17 landing site (LROC NAC image M1266925685L. Image credit: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University) (b) Photo showing the double drive tube in the ground prior to extraction (AS17-137-20981. Image credit: NASA). (c) A frame from the original footage recorded from the camera on board the Lunar Rover Vehicle showing astronaut Gene Cernan extracting the double drive tube containing material from the Light Mantle deposit (the numbers in the bottom-right corner represent the mission elapsed time in [h:m:s:ds]). (d) Whole-core X-ray images of 73001 and 7300; grayscale X-ray computed tomography slices through central sections of 73002 and 73001 using the 4× down-sampled data sets (voxel size = 51.8 μm). The yellow star in the panels shows the location where the double drive tube core sample 73002/73001 was collected.

Dr. Magnarini emphasized how forward-thinking NASA was in preserving these samples for future study. “NASA was really forward-thinking during the Apollo mission to put some samples aside,” she said. “They were stored so that they could be studied using more advanced technology and new scientific approaches that hadn’t even been thought of at the time.” This foresight is paying off, as the modern tools now available have enabled researchers to uncover new layers of information that were previously hidden.

One of the key findings from the analysis is the discovery of “clasts”—fragments of rock that have broken off from larger masses. These clasts, which are thought to have originated from the South Massif, provide crucial clues about the landslide process. According to Dr. Magnarini, the finer material that coats the clasts is indicative of the way the landslide behaved. “The clasts tell us a lot about the process of the landslide itself and how the material within it has been transported,” she explained. “We saw that the finer material coating the clasts in the core comes from the clast and not the surrounding debris, suggesting that the clasts broke up and helped the landslide to flow more like a fluid.” This insight could help scientists understand how material on the Moon can travel over long distances, despite the Moon’s lack of atmosphere or water to aid in movement.

Implications for Future Lunar Missions and the Artemis Program

The reopening of the Apollo 17 samples is not only a major scientific breakthrough but also a timely step in preparing for future lunar exploration. The data gathered from these samples will help inform upcoming missions, including NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the Moon in 2027. As NASA continues to push the boundaries of lunar science and exploration, the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis (ANGSA) Program will remain a key part of the effort.

“The goal of the Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis (ANGSA) Program is to maximize the science derived from samples returned by the Apollo Program in preparation for future lunar missions anticipated in the 2020s and beyond,” NASA explains. By analyzing these samples with state-of-the-art technology, scientists hope to unlock new insights into the Moon’s history, its geological processes, and its potential for supporting future human missions.