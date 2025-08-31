Scientists Crack Open Dinosaur Teeth — and Unearth a Chilling Climate Secret

A new study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS) uncovers how the fossilized teeth of dinosaurs can act as precise indicators of Earth’s ancient climate. By analyzing the oxygen isotopes in tooth enamel, scientists have revealed that the atmosphere during the age of dinosaurs contained significantly more carbon dioxide than it does today, and that global photosynthesis was operating at nearly double the rate we see now.

Teeth That Time Forgot

Dinosaur teeth, often found in well-preserved fossil beds across North America, Europe, and Africa, have long fascinated paleontologists. But this study takes their significance further. The enamel from species such as Tyrannosaurus rex, Kaatedocus siberi, Europasaurus, and Camarasaurus was shown to retain a chemical record of what these creatures breathed and drank.

This discovery hinges on the stability of tooth enamel, one of the hardest and most durable biological materials in nature. Unlike bone or sediment, enamel resists erosion and chemical change, preserving the delicate ratios of oxygen isotopes that reflect environmental conditions at the time. These isotopes—specifically the ratios of all three natural forms of oxygen—offer scientists a detailed look at both atmospheric CO₂ levels and photosynthetic activity from over 150 million years ago.

A Climate Far Hotter Than Ours

The study found that during the Late Jurassic, around 150 million years ago, carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere were about four times higher than preindustrial levels. During the Late Cretaceous, approximately 73 to 66 million years ago, levels were still three times higher than today.

In some cases, individual teeth exhibited isotopic anomalies that the researchers interpret as signs of sudden CO₂ spikes. These sharp increases are likely linked to major volcanic activity, such as the Deccan Traps eruptions in present-day India. These eruptions, which occurred toward the end of the Cretaceous period, released enormous volumes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

The researchers explain that this surge in plant productivity likely played a central role in shaping Earth’s dynamic climate during the Mesozoic Era. It also influenced the structure of food webs, as noted by evolutionary ecologist Professor Eva M. Griebeler, who said this photosynthetic activity limited or extended “the abundance and number of species and the length of food chains in the ecosystem.”

Credit: Thomas Tütken

When Dinosaurs Kept The Climate Record

Until now, scientists relied primarily on marine proxies and soil carbonates to estimate past CO₂ levels, but these techniques are often associated with a wide margin of error. The enamel-based approach offers something much more direct. As Professor Thomas Tütken explains, it enables scientists to calculate the relative contributions of oxygen from both respiratory air and drinking water.

The lead author of the study, Dr. Dingsu Feng, believes this new tool can help reshape our understanding of Earth’s past. “Our method gives us a completely new view of the Earth’s past,” Feng said. “It opens up the possibility of using fossilized tooth enamel to investigate the composition of the early Earth’s atmosphere and the productivity of plants at that time.” He also added that dinosaur teeth had “recorded the climate for a period of over 150 million years – finally we are getting the message.”