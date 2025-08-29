Scientists Just Discovered the First-Ever Orange Shark Deep in Caribbean Waters—And It’s Baffling Researchers

A nurse shark with vivid orange skin and ghost-white eyes has been spotted off the Caribbean coast of Costa Rica, marking the first recorded case of its kind in the region. Captured and released during a sport-fishing trip near Tortuguero National Park in August 2024, the shark measured over two meters (6.6 feet) and showed an extremely rare pigmentation profile.

According to a peer-reviewed paper published in the journal Marine Biodiversity, the shark’s appearance is the result of two rare genetic mutations: xanthism, which amplifies yellow and orange pigments, and albinism, which drastically reduces melanin, turning skin and eyes pale.

The authors noted that the eyes were especially striking, with “no visible irises”, suggesting an overlapping expression of both conditions—something never before recorded in a cartilaginous fish in the Caribbean or Pacific.

It’s the first of its kind to ever be found. Credit: Parismina Domus Dei

Nurse sharks (Ginglymostoma cirratum) typically feature light brown skin to blend in with the seafloor. This individual, by contrast, looked more like a giant koi fish than a predator. Despite its visibility, the shark had reached adulthood, leading researchers to conclude that this rare pigmentation had not impacted its ability to survive.

Environmental Stress May Be Influencing Pigment Expression

While both xanthism and albinism are primarily genetic, the study’s authors raise the possibility that external pressures could influence how these traits emerge. Factors such as inbreeding, hormonal imbalances, stress, elevated sea temperatures, or even diet might play a role in pigment expression. These are especially relevant in tropical marine ecosystems where climate change and habitat degradation are accelerating.

This rare sighting has prompted calls for more rigorous monitoring of shark pigmentation patterns, particularly in biodiverse and under-studied regions like the Costa Rican Caribbean. Scientists caution that there may be other undocumented cases of pigment anomalies in regional populations that go unnoticed without clear photographic or genetic evidence.

🇨🇷 Fishermen in Costa Rica caught a rare six-and-a-half-foot orange nurse shark with white eyes, the first known case in the Caribbean showing both xanthism (golden pigmentation) and albinism pic.twitter.com/kEBygyON15 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 19, 2025

Xanthism has been documented in birds like parrots and canaries, and in certain freshwater fish, reptiles, and snakes, but is nearly unheard of in sharks. This Costa Rican specimen expands the map of pigment-related genetic anomalies and may offer insight into how marine species react—genetically and physiologically—to changing environmental conditions.

A Challenge to Assumptions About Survival and Visibility

This discovery may shift how scientists think about predator-prey dynamics and camouflage in the ocean. The nurse shark’s bright orange skin and white eyes would likely make it an easy target, especially given the species’ slow movement and benthic (bottom-dwelling) lifestyle. Yet, this individual had survived to a mature size, indicating that bright pigmentation might not be as biologically disadvantageous as previously assumed.

The research team also emphasized the importance of citizen documentation in bringing such rare cases to light. Clear images and video from the fishing trip played a key role in confirming the dual mutation and allowed for a thorough analysis in the scientific literature.

What This Discovery Means for Shark Genetics

The study highlights how genetic diversity in marine animals may be far more complex than currently understood. It also underscores the importance of combining field observation with genetic analysis to identify and understand rare traits in wild populations. While xanthism and albinism remain rare, they may not be as isolated as previously thought—especially in ecosystems undergoing rapid change.

The researchers behind the Marine Biodiversity study say more sightings and genetic sampling could help determine whether this was an anomaly—or an early sign of broader biological shifts in the ocean. Either way, this shark has already earned its place in the annals of marine science—not just for its color, but for what it represents in a changing world.