Scientists Discovered A Giant Planet Where It Should Be Impossible To Exist

Astronomers have identified a strikingly large gas giant orbiting a remarkably small red dwarf star — a finding that challenges long-standing assumptions about how planetary systems form. The exoplanet, TOI‑6894b, is slightly larger than Saturn but has only about 56% of Saturn’s mass. It circles its host star, TOI‑6894, a low-mass red dwarf located roughly 240 light-years away in the constellation Leo.

The discovery, published in Nature Astronomy, stands out for the extreme contrast between the planet’s size and the diminutive stature of the star it orbits — a mismatch previously thought to be nearly impossible.

A Planet That “Shouldn’t Exist”

TOI‑6894 weighs in at just 21% the mass of our Sun, making it one of the smallest stars known to host a transiting giant planet. Based on current models of planet formation, such a pairing is not only improbable — it’s nearly impossible. According to existing theories, stars this small are thought to lack the massive disks of gas and dust needed to create giant planets before those disks dissipate.

The standard expectation is that smaller stars form smaller planets, often rocky or icy bodies, but not gas giants of Saturn-like proportions. The discovery of TOI‑6894b thus forces scientists to re-evaluate the mechanisms behind planet formation, particularly around low-mass stars.

The disparity between the planet and its star is striking: the diameter of TOI‑6894 is only about 2.5 times larger than the planet it hosts. This marks the first time astronomers have identified a giant planet transiting such a small star, setting a new record in the field. As the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) noted, “the star is about 40% smaller than the previous record-holder for the smallest star known to host a transiting giant planet.”

Fast Orbit, Strange Structure

Adding to the mystery, TOI‑6894b is situated incredibly close to its star, completing a full orbit every three days. This close-in orbit implies that the planet is exposed to intense stellar radiation, which could affect both its atmospheric composition and internal structure. Researchers suspect that the planet may have a dense core surrounded by a thick envelope of hydrogen and helium. There’s also speculation that it might harbor traces of methane and ammonia — compounds typically associated with colder, outer regions of planetary systems.

The exoplanet was first detected by NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS). Follow-up observations using the Very Large Telescope (VLT) operated by the European Southern Observatory helped confirm the planet’s size, mass, and orbit.

Now Webb Is On The Case

Given the planet’s relatively low density and tight orbit, astronomers are now preparing to study TOI‑6894b using the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). They hope to explore its atmospheric composition and assess how such a large planet could have formed around such a small star.

Early models suggest that the exoplanet likely coalesced in a region further out in the protoplanetary disk before migrating inward. But even this scenario doesn’t fully explain how such a large body accumulated enough mass in a disk that, according to standard theory, should have been too thin to support giant planet formation.

This discovery carries wide-reaching implications. Red dwarfs like TOI‑6894 are the most common type of star in the Milky Way galaxy. If gas giants can indeed form around these small stars, such planets may be far more widespread than previously imagined.