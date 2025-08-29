Scientists Just Found “buried Time Capsules” Hidden Deep Inside Mars

The interior of Mars has revealed a striking new picture of the planet’s early history, thanks to seismic data gathered by NASA’s InSight lander before its retirement in 2022. A new study published in Science shows that Mars’ mantle contains large, rocky fragments left over from colossal impacts that occurred during the planet’s violent formation more than 4.5 billion years ago. These discoveries suggest Mars has preserved a remarkably detailed geological record that has been erased on more geologically active worlds like Earth.

Shattered Past Preserved In The Mantle

Researchers analyzing seismic waves from marsquakes found clear signatures of giant lumps scattered throughout the mantle. These fragments, some as large as four kilometers across, are thought to be remnants of enormous asteroids or even protoplanets that slammed into Mars when the solar system was young. Unlike Earth, where plate tectonics and vigorous mantle convection recycle material over geological timescales, Mars’ sluggish interior circulation allowed these impact remnants to remain intact for billions of years.

“We’ve never seen the inside of a planet in such fine detail and clarity before,” said the paper’s lead author, Constantinos Charalambous of Imperial College London. “What we’re seeing is a mantle studded with ancient fragments. Their survival to this day tells us Mars’ mantle has evolved sluggishly over billions of years. On Earth, features like these may well have been largely erased.”

The distribution of the fragments resembles a shattered glass pattern, where a few massive shards coexist with countless smaller pieces. This structure supports the view that Mars experienced catastrophic impacts powerful enough to melt vast regions of crust and mantle into magma oceans, embedding debris deep inside the planet.

A cutaway view of Mars in this artist’s concept (not to scale) reveals debris from ancient impacts scattered through the planet’s mantle. On the surface at left, a meteoroid impact sends seismic signals through the interior; at right is NASA’s InSight lander.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

InSight’s Role In Unlocking Mars’ Interior

The InSight lander, which deployed the first seismometer on Mars in 2018, was central to these discoveries. Over its four-year mission, the instrument recorded more than 1,300 marsquakes, enabling scientists to probe the structure of Mars’ crust, mantle, and core with unprecedented precision. The recent findings come from analysis of eight specific marsquakes whose seismic waves penetrated deep into the mantle.

“We knew Mars was a time capsule bearing records of its early formation, but we didn’t anticipate just how clearly we’d be able to see with InSight,” said Tom Pike of Imperial College London, coauthor of the study.

These marsquakes revealed how seismic energy slowed and scattered as it moved through certain regions of the mantle. Advanced simulations confirmed that this unusual behavior could only be explained by localized clusters of rock with a composition different from the surrounding mantle, consistent with ancient impact debris preserved over billions of years.

NASA’s InSight took this selfie in 2019 using a camera on its robotic arm. The lander also used its arm to deploy the mission’s seismometer, whose data was used in a 2025 study showing impacts left chunks of debris deep in the planet’s interior.

NASA/JPL-Caltech

Signals From The Depths

The detection of these mantle fragments hinged on the way seismic waves behave as they move through planetary interiors. High-frequency signals generated by meteoroid impacts and internal stresses provided the clearest data. As waves traveled deeper, scientists noticed distinct delays and distortions, which grew more pronounced with distance.

“When we first saw this in our quake data, we thought the slowdowns were happening in the Martian crust,” Pike said. “But then we noticed that the farther seismic waves travel through the mantle, the more these high-frequency signals were being delayed.”

This realization pointed directly to the existence of “lumps” inside the mantle. Such features, largely absent from Earth because of tectonic recycling, may also exist in other rocky planets lacking tectonic plates, such as Venus and Mercury. If confirmed, these bodies may also preserve impact histories dating back to the dawn of the solar system.