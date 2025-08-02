Scientists Find Planet Orbiting Backwards: A Discovery That Could Rewrite Astronomy

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery that defies the conventional understanding of planetary formation in binary star systems. A planet orbiting in a retrograde direction—opposite to its binary stars’ movement—has been confirmed in the nu Octantis system. This discovery, published in Nature on May 21, 2025, challenges existing theories and opens new doors for studying planetary systems in tight binary star environments. The research was led by Professor Man Hoi Lee and his team from the University of Hong Kong, shedding light on how such a planet might have formed. A critical piece of the puzzle was the precise radial velocity data gathered using the European Southern Observatory’s HARPS spectrograph, which helped confirm the planet’s unusual orbit.

The nu Octantis system, which is located about 2.9 billion years old, features two stars: nu Oct A, a subgiant roughly 1.6 times the mass of the Sun, and nu Oct B, which is about half the Sun’s mass. These stars orbit each other once every 1,050 days. Though evidence for a planet orbiting in this system was first noticed in 2004, it was only with recent high-precision observations that the team was able to firmly confirm the planet’s presence and its unusual retrograde orbit.

The Strange Nature of Retrograde Orbits in Binary Systems

In most planetary systems, planets tend to orbit in the same direction as their host stars’ motion. This is typically a product of the way these systems form, with the material surrounding the stars coalescing in the same direction. However, the nu Octantis planet’s retrograde orbit—one that moves in the opposite direction of the stars’ orbit—presents an anomaly that has puzzled scientists for years. Such planets are incredibly rare and theoretically difficult to form or maintain, particularly in binary star systems where the gravitational influence of both stars can make stable planetary orbits highly improbable.

To confirm the retrograde nature of the orbit, the research team performed a thorough analysis of both archival and new radial velocity data, which tracks a star’s motion towards or away from Earth. These observations, collected over 18 years, confirmed that the planet’s orbit not only is retrograde but is also nearly aligned with the plane of the binary stars’ orbit. This discovery was further supported by additional high-precision data gathered using the HARPS spectrograph.

The team’s work adds to a growing body of evidence suggesting that retrograde planets could be more common than previously thought, especially in systems with evolved stellar components like white dwarfs. In fact, the research raises the possibility that planets like the one in nu Octantis could offer a new window into the formation and evolution of planetary systems in a variety of cosmic environments.

Unveiling the History of nu Octantis: A White Dwarf and a Unique Planet

Understanding the full history of the nu Octantis system is essential to explaining the unusual planet’s existence. Nu Oct B, the system’s secondary star, has undergone significant evolution over billions of years. Originally, it had a mass about 2.4 times that of the Sun. However, it eventually evolved into a white dwarf after exhausting its nuclear fuel. As a result of this transformation, nu Oct B now has only about 25% of its original mass.

The research team found that nu Oct B‘s transition into a white dwarf was likely responsible for the material surrounding it, which could have influenced the planet’s formation. One theory suggests that the planet might have formed from a retrograde disc of material expelled from nu Oct B as it transitioned to a white dwarf. Alternatively, the planet could have been captured from a prograde orbit into its current retrograde orbit around nu Oct A.

In an effort to clarify the origins of the system, the team examined the initial configurations of the stars and their evolution over time. Their analysis suggested that the planet could not have formed around nu Oct A simultaneously with the stars. The evolution of nu Oct B and its transformation into a white dwarf played a key role in shaping the system’s current state. Ho Wan Cheng, the first author of the paper, explained: “We found that the system is about 2.9 billion years old and that nu Oct B was initially about 2.4 times the mass of the Sun and evolved to a white dwarf about 2 billion years ago. Our analysis showed that the planet could not have formed around nu Oct A at the same time as the stars.”

A New Perspective on Second-Generation Planets

This study introduces the fascinating possibility that the nu Octantis planet is a second-generation planet. Dr. Trifon Trifonov, a co-author of the study, suggests that the planet could have either been captured from a prograde orbit around the binary system or formed from material expelled by nu Oct B. In his words, “We might be witnessing the first compelling case of a second-generation planet; either captured, or formed from material expelled by nu Oct B, which lost more than 75% of its primordial mass to become a white dwarf.” This insight opens up new avenues for studying the evolution of planets, especially those formed in unusual circumstances or captured from other orbits.

The discovery of retrograde planets challenges the traditional models of planetary formation. In a typical star system, planets are expected to move in the same direction as their host star, aligning with the general angular momentum of the system. The existence of a retrograde planet in such a tightly bound binary system could indicate that these systems are capable of fostering unique planetary environments, offering insights into planetary migration, capture, and secondary planetary formation.