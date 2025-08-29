Say Goodbye to Toilet Paper: Its Replacement Has Come, and It’s More Efficient and Eco-Friendly

Toilet paper, a fixture in bathrooms for generations, is steadily being replaced by a more effective and sustainable alternative. In Japan, washlet toilets—equipped with built-in bidet systems—have become commonplace. Now, these high-tech fixtures are gaining traction worldwide, driven by mounting concerns about environmental impact and personal well-being.

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), annual U.S. toilet paper consumption leads to the destruction of over 1 million acres of forest, much of it in Canada’s boreal region. The resource toll is immense, with one roll requiring 37 gallons of water, 1.5 pounds of wood, and significant energy use. These numbers highlight a growing need for change in how we approach hygiene.

Hidden Costs of an Everyday Habit

The manufacturing and disposal of toilet paper affect more than just forests. The bleaching process introduces harmful chemicals into waterways, while packaging and transportation add to its carbon footprint. And the problem doesn’t stop at production.

A typical washlet in Japan. Credits: Wikimedia/CC BY-SA 4.0

Dermatologists have raised concerns about dry wiping, especially during digestive issues. According to Dr. Rosemarie Ingleton, “Dry wiping can leave behind bacteria and fecal matter,” increasing risks of irritation and infection. For individuals with conditions like hemorrhoids or sensitive skin, toilet paper often causes more harm than relief.

“Eco-friendly” paper options, including bamboo-based products, offer marginal improvements but do little to address the inefficiency of cleaning with dry materials.

Japan’s Innovation Redefines Hygiene

In contrast, Japan’s widespread adoption of washlet toilets offers a more effective approach. These systems deliver adjustable water streams that clean thoroughly without abrasion. Many units include heated seats, air dryers, and touchless operation, enhancing comfort while eliminating the need for paper entirely.

A 2023 report from Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism shows that over 80% of households use washlets daily. Their rise isn’t limited to convenience—healthcare professionals are beginning to recommend water-based cleaning for those with chronic digestive or skin conditions. Dr. Thomas L. Schwartz, a gastrointestinal specialist, notes that bidets “reduce bacterial transfer and discomfort in patients managing long-term intestinal issues.”

Smaller Environmental Footprint, Bigger Long-Term Gains

While bidets do consume water, their overall impact is significantly lower than that of toilet paper. A 2022 analysis by The Environmental Paper Network estimates that switching to water-based systems can cut household toilet paper use by up to 100%, depending on usage. The benefits include:

Preservation of forests

Reduced greenhouse gas emissions

Lower wastewater treatment burden

Fewer sewer blockages and plumbing issues

The change also contributes to cleaner infrastructure and less strain on municipal systems, particularly in urban areas with aging pipes.

Accessibility and Affordability Accelerate Adoption

What once seemed like a luxury is now broadly accessible. Bidet attachments compatible with standard toilets start around $40, while advanced models offering temperature control and remote operation are available for under $600.

Installation requires no special plumbing or electrical work and often takes less than 15 minutes. According to Brondell, a U.S.-based manufacturer, the average family of four can eliminate over 380 rolls of toilet paper per year—equivalent to $180–$250 in savings.

As Rachel F., a Brooklyn resident, shared: “We tried it out of curiosity, but now we’re completely converted. We’re cleaner, and we haven’t restocked toilet paper in months.”