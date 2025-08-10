Russian Researchers Build a Pocket-Sized Thermal Imager That Monitors Blood Flow During Tumor Removal

Researchers at St. Petersburg State Technical University “leti” have developed a compact, fully domestic thermal imaging system that can monitor blood flow during the surgical removal of tumors.

The technology, currently undergoing trials at the a.l. polenov russian scientific research neurosurgical institute, shows promise for helping surgeons assess tissue microcirculation before, during, and after operations — a critical factor in improving recovery rates and lowering post-surgical complications.

With medical imaging technology and tumor surgery innovations trending in the healthcare sector, this development aligns with the growing demand for real-time, precision-guided surgical tools.

Compact Device With Dual-Sensor Accuracy

Unlike standard thermal cameras used in hospitals, this device integrates two sensors — a small-format matrix sensor and a point sensor — to capture high-resolution temperature mapping from short distances. According to department head nikolai potrakhov, this setup allows surgeons to “determine the exact temperature change at short distances and practically determine the absolute temperature of any area of the body.”

This dual-sensor thermal imaging not only delivers sharper images of tissue temperature fields but also requires less space and setup time in the operating room. The device’s compact size and immediate display of results make it suitable for busy surgical environments, where efficiency and accuracy are vital.

Real-Time Monitoring for Surgical Precision

The built-in software automatically detects abnormal heat patterns, a potential sign of compromised blood supply, and highlights these zones for immediate review. It can log temperature changes over time, generate real-time temperature graphs, and store sequential thermal images for later analysis.

Engineer sergey rostachev noted that one sensor monitors blood flow in the tumor area, while the other tracks healthy tissue for direct comparison. This approach gives surgeons continuous feedback during procedures, supporting better decision-making in cancer surgery and microcirculation monitoring.

Tested in Leading St. Petersburg Medical Centers

Alongside its evaluation at the polenov neurosurgical institute, the device has been tested at pavlov first st. petersburg state medical university, the lesgaft national state university of physical education, and the s.m. kirov military medical academy. These trials aim to confirm the system’s versatility across different surgical disciplines, from neurosurgery to oncology procedures.

Built entirely from domestically sourced components, the thermal imager is cost-effective, eliminating reliance on imported medical imaging equipment — a factor that could speed up its adoption across Russian hospitals.

Potential Impact on Cancer Surgery Outcomes

Surgeons have long recognized that maintaining adequate tissue blood flow during tumor removal can reduce risks like delayed healing or tissue necrosis. By incorporating precise thermal imaging into operations, doctors can identify problem areas instantly and adjust their surgical approach to protect healthy tissue.

If large-scale trials confirm its advantages, this affordable portable thermal imager could become a standard in hospitals, expanding access to advanced intraoperative imaging and potentially improving outcomes for thousands of cancer patients each year.