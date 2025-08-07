Russia Just Built a Plasma Engine That Could Reach Mars in 30 Days—SpaceX’s Biggest Problem Yet?

A new propulsion system developed by Russian scientists is generating buzz in the spaceflight community. According to researchers from Rosatom’s Troitsk Institute, a laboratory-tested magnetoplasma engine could make it possible to travel from Earth to Mars in as little as one to two months—a significant leap from today’s six- to nine-month missions.

Continuous Acceleration, Not Combustion

At the center of this technology is a plasma propulsion system that abandons conventional fuel combustion. Instead, it uses electromagnetic fields to accelerate hydrogen ions—charged particles like protons and electrons—to speeds of 100 kilometers per second (about 360,000 km/h). For comparison, most chemical rockets top out at around 4.5 km/s due to fuel burn limitations.

“The working body is charged particles that are accelerated by an electromagnetic field. This makes it possible to achieve much higher speeds,” said Alexei Voronov, first deputy general director for science at the Troitsk Institute, speaking to Izvestia.

Image Credit: IZVESTIA/Sergey Lantyukhov

This kind of engine works on continuous thrust. Unlike current rockets that provide an initial push and then coast, this plasma engine keeps accelerating steadily. That means shorter travel times and less time spent in deep space radiation—a major concern for long-duration crewed missions.

Built and Already Being Tested

What makes this project different from others in development is that a working prototype already exists. Researchers have constructed a test unit and are running it inside a massive vacuum chamber—4 meters wide and 14 meters long—that mimics outer space conditions. The engine operates in a pulse-periodic mode, running at 300 kilowatts of power.

The current system has shown an operational lifespan of 2,400 hours, enough for a round trip to Mars under the proposed design. “The main goal of the project is to demonstrate the operation of the prototype in pulse-periodic mode,” said Konstantin Gutorov, the project’s scientific advisor.

Image Credit: IZVESTIA/Sergey Lantyukhov

A space-ready version is planned for release in 2030, and will not replace traditional launch vehicles. Instead, it would kick in after the spacecraft reaches orbit, allowing the plasma engine to handle the journey through interplanetary space.

Hydrogen: Abundant, Light, and Efficient

The choice of hydrogen as a fuel source is intentional. It’s the lightest and most abundant element in the universe, allowing for high acceleration with minimal consumption. More importantly, the design doesn’t require high plasma temperatures, reducing heat stress on engine parts and improving longevity.

The engine’s 6 newtons of thrust may not sound like much, but it’s actually the highest among plasma-based propulsion projects currently in development. That’s because plasma engines prioritize efficiency over brute force, trading raw power for steady, long-term acceleration and deceleration—essential for interplanetary missions.

Image Credit: IZVESTIA/Sergey Lantyukhov

Power for the engine would likely come from a nuclear reactor onboard the spacecraft, which introduces some engineering and safety challenges, but also provides the sustained energy needed for continuous operation.

How It Stacks up Against Today’s Tech

Plasma propulsion isn’t new. Russian plasma thrusters are already used in systems like the OneWeb satellite constellation and NASA’s Psyche probe. Those engines typically achieve particle exhaust speeds of 10 to 50 km/s. The new engine claims to double that range, placing it far ahead of current technology, if the results can be independently verified.

“This development is ahead of the curve,” said Nathan Eismont of the Russian Academy of Sciences, who emphasized that Russian-made plasma engines are already flying on international missions.

Of course, this doesn’t mean a Mars trip is right around the corner. The system hasn’t been reviewed in independent scientific journals, and its integration into a complete space mission has yet to be demonstrated. But the prototype’s existence and ongoing testing signal real momentum, not just theoretical speculation.