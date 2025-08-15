Next-Gen Robots Could Unlock Hidden Caves on Mars and the Moon

In a paper recently published in Science Robotics, researchers unveiled the results of a bold field experiment simulating robotic exploration of subsurface lava tubes—environments believed to exist on both Mars and the Moon. These structures, formed by ancient volcanic activity, are considered promising candidates for future habitats and life-detection missions. To test the feasibility of navigating such extreme terrain, scientists deployed a team of autonomous robots in a natural lava cave on Lanzarote, a volcanic island in the Canary Islands. The 21-day trial revealed both the potential and the persistent challenges of using cooperative robots to explore environments inaccessible to humans.

Why Lava Tubes Matter for Future Exploration

Lava tubes are essentially underground tunnels left behind by volcanic lava flows. On Earth, they exist in places like Iceland, Hawaii, and Spain, but similar formations are also believed to exist beneath the surface of the Moon and Mars. These natural voids provide an unusually stable environment, shielded from solar radiation, micrometeorite impacts, and the extreme temperature fluctuations common on planetary surfaces. For engineers and astrobiologists alike, these caves represent dual opportunities: protected sites for establishing long-term human habitats, and scientifically valuable areas where signs of past or even present extraterrestrial life might be preserved.

Exploring these environments directly remains a major hurdle. Their inaccessibility, variable terrain, and total darkness make them inhospitable to astronauts. The logistics and costs involved in sending humans into such environments on another world are far from trivial. This is where autonomous robotics steps in—not just as an alternative, but as a necessary precursor to any human mission aiming to safely enter or utilize lava tube environments.

Inside the Lanzarote Field Campaign

The international team behind the recent study chose the island of Lanzarote for its close geological resemblance to Martian and lunar lava tube systems. The field trial, lasting three weeks, was divided into multiple phases, each designed to test specific robotic capabilities.

The operation began with two robotic rovers scouting and mapping the cave’s entrance. One of them deployed a sensorized payload cube into the skylight opening to create a 3D model of the cave entrance. The complexity increased dramatically in the next phase, where two robots worked together in an autonomous mode. A smaller rover physically attached itself to a larger one and used a rappelling system to lower itself into the cave. After detaching, it traveled over 235 meters deep into the subsurface, independently generating a detailed 3D map of the underground terrain.

This trial marks a significant milestone: it’s the first time a multi-robot system has autonomously mapped such a challenging subsurface environment in real-world conditions. “A heterogeneous cooperative robot team is a promising approach to address the access and exploration of extraterrestrial lava caves,” wrote the researchers in a paper published in Science Robotics that describes their work on Lanzarote.

Results of the skylight exploration with the payload cube during MP-2. Credit: Science Robotics (2025). DOI: 10.1126/scirobotics.adj9699

Technical Barriers to Autonomous Cave Exploration

While the experiment was largely successful, several technical limitations emerged during the campaign. The ground-penetrating radar, a key tool for understanding subsurface structures, struggled due to the high moisture content in the cave environment—something less likely on the Moon or Mars but still worth addressing in the design of future missions. Sensor interference was another issue, particularly in areas where reflective surfaces and dust confused the robotic navigation systems.

The most significant challenge, however, remains full autonomous decision-making. While the robots demonstrated an impressive ability to navigate, coordinate, and map without human intervention, the ability to adapt dynamically to unexpected terrain obstacles or system failures is not yet perfected. Current algorithms require substantial pre-programming and environmental assumptions, which may not hold true in alien caves.

Additionally, mapping accuracy is still heavily dependent on the availability of ground-truth reference data—which, by definition, is unavailable in extraterrestrial environments. The lack of real-world verification limits confidence in the maps generated, and points to the need for improved sensor fusion and error-correction algorithms.