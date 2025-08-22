A Nightmarish Raptor Resurfaces After 70 Million Years — And Makes Velociraptor Look Like An Amateur

A new species of dinosaur closely related to Velociraptor has been unearthed — and it’s attracting attention for both its extraordinary anatomy and a fossil history as dramatic as its deadly claws. Named Shri rapax, this predator lived during the Late Cretaceous and was likely as agile and dangerous as its cinematic cousin. But unlike Velociraptor, which relied on its curved toe claws, Shri rapax appears to have evolved a different strategy — weaponizing its powerful hands instead.

The species was described in a new study published in the journal Historical Biology, led by Maxime Moutrille and colleagues.

Raptor Claws with a Deadly Twist

Velociraptor is infamous for its curved toe claws, a trait amplified by pop culture. But in reality, these dinosaurs were closer in size to a turkey than a human. Shri rapax, on the other hand, matched its relative in stature but took a radically different approach to predation. The new species had oversized hands, with thumbs ending in razor-sharp claws nearly 8 centimeters long—twice the length of similar claws in comparable species.

“I was so surprised to find such an unexpected dromaeosaur in the same geological setting of the iconic Velociraptor,” explained Andrea Cau, an independent paleontologist from Italy.

According to researchers, these massive thumb claws were likely supported by robust bone structures that indicate “tight anchoring of well-developed flexor muscles.” This anatomical setup would have given S. rapax a significant upper-body advantage, turning its hands into slashing and stabbing tools.

Credit: Thierry Hubin, Royal Belgian Institute Of Natural Sciences

Designed for Different Prey

Though both Velociraptor and Shri rapax belonged to the same general lineage, they may have avoided competition by targeting different animals. The hand strength and broader body of Shri rapax suggest it was adapted to hunt larger, more robust prey, such as young ankylosaurs or small protoceratopsians. These were tougher targets than what Velociraptor is believed to have pursued.

Adding to its hunting arsenal, Shri rapax had a broader snout that likely provided a stronger bite. Although no feet were preserved with the specimen, the dinosaur’s placement in the dromaeosaurid family tree makes it probable that it also had the characteristic sickle-shaped toe claws shared by its cousins.

Fossil Saga Spans Continents

The story of Shri rapax extends far beyond its fearsome anatomy. Discovered in Mongolia, the fossil experienced a long and complex journey before entering the scientific spotlight. Following its illegal removal from the discovery site, the specimen passed through private collections in Japan and England, before eventually being acquired by a French museum. It has only recently been repatriated to Mongolia, where it is now housed.

Credit: Thierry Hubin, Royal Belgian Institute Of Natural Sciences

Adding further complication, the skull and neck bones were sent to Belgium for scanning and study but have since disappeared. In their absence, the skeleton has been fitted with a 3D-printed replica of the skull, created from the original scan data. The loss of these key elements adds another layer of intrigue to an already remarkable find.

“Scientific value aside,” notes researcher Andrea Cau, “I am really happy to give some help in returning these dinosaurs home.” By formally introducing Shri rapax to science, the team hopes it may also help lead to the recovery of its missing head.

