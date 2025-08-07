What If The Pyramids Were Built By The Wrong People? A Secret Buried For Millennia Just Came To Light

For centuries, the Great Pyramid of Giza has been shrouded in mystery, with its origins tracing back to the Fourth Dynasty of ancient Egypt. However, a growing body of controversial evidence is challenging the long-accepted timeline, raising new questions about the pyramid’s true origins. British author Graham Hancock has been at the forefront of this challenge, claiming that the Great Pyramid was not built by Pharaoh Khufu around 4,500 years ago, but instead by a lost civilization as far back as 12,500 years ago.

A Lost Civilization and Heavy Rainfall

Hancock recently appeared on the American Alchemy podcast, where he discussed his theory in depth. According to him, both geological and astronomical clues suggest the monument predates the reign of Khufu, contradicting traditional views that place its construction firmly in the Old Kingdom period.

“There’s no doubt that parts of the Great Pyramid were completed and finished by the ancient Egyptians,” Hancock told podcast host Jesse Michels. “I don’t seek to take it away from them, but I think they were inheriting a very ancient tradition and completing a monument that already stood in basic form on the Giza Plateau.”

One of Hancock’s central arguments revolves around the erosion patterns of the nearby Great Sphinx. He asserts that only heavy rainfall over thousands of years could have caused the deep weathering visible on the monument today. “No such rains were on the Giza Plateau 4,500 years ago, but they certainly were at the end of the last Ice Age,” Hancock said. This theory has raised eyebrows in the archaeological community.

However, not everyone agrees with Hancock’s interpretation. Dr. Zahi Hawass, the renowned Egyptologist who has spent decades studying the Giza Plateau, vehemently disputes these claims. In an interview with the Daily Mail, Hawass rejected the idea of a lost civilization. He instead attributes the Sphinx’s weathering to natural wind erosion over millennia.

The Mystery of the Pyramid’s Construction

The Great Pyramid remains one of the most enigmatic structures of the ancient world. Built during Khufu’s reign, it is the largest of the three pyramids at Giza, surrounded by even greater mysteries related to its construction, precise astronomical alignment, and purpose. While mainstream archaeologists believe the ancient monument was built in just 23 years, Hancock finds this timeline implausible. He argues that the structure may have taken hundreds, if not thousands, of years to complete, given its complexity and the massive scale of the project.

Hancock also points to the massive bedrock foundations beneath the Giza pyramids, which he believes are much older than previously thought. While most archaeologists consider these formations to be natural, Hancock asserts that they were deliberately leveled and used as platforms for the construction of the pyramids.

Disputing Hancock’s Theory: Dr. Hawass’s Findings

Dr. Hawass, however, has spent over 50 years excavating the region and finding evidence that supports the traditional view of the pyramid’s construction. He has been instrumental in uncovering important documents, such as the Wadi El-Jarf Papyri, which detail the logistics behind the pyramid’s construction. The papyri include a diary written by Merer, an overseer during Khufu’s reign, who describes how he and a team of workers transported limestone from quarries to the Giza Plateau.

Hawass points out that these historical records provide a detailed account of how the pyramids were built, directly contradicting the notion of a lost civilization. He insists that there is no evidence to suggest the pyramid’s construction began any earlier than the Fourth Dynasty. “Egyptian history has no gaps that would justify dating the pyramids to 12,000 or 20,000 years ago,” Hawass said. “That era, known as the Epipaleolithic period, marked the earliest stages of civilization, far too primitive for monuments of this scale.”

Also, Hawass believes that the ancient Egyptians left behind enough records to confirm the timeline of the Great Pyramid’s construction. While Hancock’s theories offer alternative perspectives, Hawass maintains that the weight of historical and archaeological evidence firmly supports the mainstream understanding of the pyramid’s origins.