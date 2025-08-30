Pluto May Have Hidden an Ocean Beneath Its Icy Crust for Billions of Years

Pluto, once thought to be a frozen and lifeless world drifting on the edge of our solar system, may be harboring one of its most intriguing secrets: a vast underground ocean. A landmark study published in Nature Geoscience has sparked renewed interest in the dwarf planet, suggesting that this buried body of water may have formed early in Pluto’s history and remained liquid for billions of years, despite the extreme cold and distance from the Sun.

Clues From the New Horizons Mission

The turning point in Pluto’s story came in 2015 when NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft conducted its historic flyby. High-resolution images revealed a complex terrain far beyond expectations. Geological features suggested internal activity that’s rare for small celestial bodies. Researchers were especially struck by the lack of compression features across Pluto’s ancient landscapes. This absence implies that Pluto may have formed hot, contradicting the long-held belief that it slowly warmed over time.

Surface expansion offers another key piece of evidence. Elongated craters and tectonic-like fractures suggest that freezing water expanded from below, pushing the crust outward. S. Alan Stern, principal investigator of New Horizons, explains the analogy clearly: “If you take a glass of water and put it in the freezer, that glass is going to break overnight because when the water freezes, it expands.” On Pluto, this expansion has left clear marks across the surface.

Internal Heat and A possible Haven For Life

Far beyond the Sun’s warmth, Pluto relies on internal radiogenic heating—generated by the decay of radioactive elements in its rocky core—to keep its interior warm. According to studies published since 2016, this internal heat may be strong enough to sustain a liquid ocean at least 100 kilometers deep, insulated beneath a thick icy shell.

This ocean, if it exists, could be more than just liquid water. Some models propose that it has remained chemically stable for billions of years. The absence of harmful compounds like hydrogen peroxide could make it a favorable environment for microbial life. With no atmosphere to shield its surface, Pluto is inhospitable above—but its underground ocean might offer a protected refuge, shielded from cosmic radiation and impacts.

Pluto’s Icy Heart Reveals Deeper Mysteries

One of the dwarf planet’s most recognizable features, Sputnik Planitia, forms part of the heart-shaped region visible in many New Horizons images. This massive ice plain was initially thought to be the result of a large impact. But its exact location—directly opposite Pluto’s moon Charon—raises questions. Stern and colleagues suggest this alignment may result from polar wander, a process in which surface features shift due to the movement of mass beneath. The idea only works if Pluto harbors an internal ocean that allows the outer shell to rotate independently.

Crater analysis adds more weight to the theory. Instead of appearing compressed, Pluto’s craters—even in ancient regions—are stretched, a sign of surface expansion rather than contraction. To explain these features, Bierson and his team ran simulations showing that Pluto may have formed in as little as 30,000 years, accumulating heat from a rapid succession of massive impacts.

A New View Of Ocean Worlds In The Outer Solar System

Pluto’s story is reshaping planetary science. “Oceans are ubiquitous. Most of them are in the outer solar system. And they could be abodes for life,” says Stern. This idea marks a dramatic shift away from Earth-centric thinking. If Pluto—a distant, icy dwarf planet—can host liquid water, then so might Eris, Makemake, Haumea, and other Kuiper Belt objects.

Subsurface oceans offer unique advantages. They are sheltered from solar flares, asteroid impacts, and surface instability—conditions that have periodically wiped out life on Earth. Stern describes them as “much safer havens for life.”

Even with this mounting evidence, much remains unknown. New Horizons imaged just 40 percent of Pluto’s surface in detail. The rest was either captured in low resolution or left entirely in shadow. This limitation is why Stern and many researchers are advocating for a dedicated Pluto orbiter, equipped with radar and laser instruments to map the terrain and probe deep below the ice.