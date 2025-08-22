After Planet X and IX, A Mysterious “Planet Y” Could Be Haunting Space Beyond Neptune

A mysterious new world may be hiding in the outer reaches of our solar system. According to a recent study published on arXiv by Amir Siraj of Princeton University and colleagues, a previously unknown Earth-sized planet, dubbed Planet Y, could be responsible for subtle gravitational distortions observed in the orbits of icy objects far beyond Neptune.

Evidence Builds For A Hidden Planet

The proposed Planet Y is not to be confused with the long-debated Planet Nine or the mostly debunked Planet X. While Planet Nine is thought to be a massive object about ten times the mass of Earth orbiting 300 times farther from the Sun, Planet Y is much smaller and closer — possibly located

Researchers believe this planet could be influencing the Kuiper belt, a region beyond Neptune filled with icy celestial bodies including Pluto. Some of these objects appear to be slightly tilted compared to the usual flat orbital plane of the solar system — an anomaly that caught the attention of scientists. Siraj and his colleagues suggest that “if that warp is real, the simplest explanation is an undiscovered inclined planet.”

Gravitational Ripple In The Kuiper Belt

This gravitational “ripple” appears as a 15-degree tilt in the orbits of certain Kuiper belt objects. Siraj explains that a planet between the mass of Mercury and Earth could be subtly shifting the orbital plane of these objects, causing them to move above and below the flat disk where most planets and asteroids reside.

“Our signal is modest, but credible,” said Siraj. He estimates there’s about a “2 to 4 percent chance of being a fluke,” which he compares to the early statistical hints that once supported the existence of Planet Nine. This new signal, however, is based on a different kind of orbital signature, making it possible that both Planet Nine and Planet Y could exist simultaneously.

Where Did This Mysterious World Come From?

Jonti Horner, an astronomer at the University of Southern Queensland, said the theory is “plausible,” particularly because much of the space beyond Neptune remains poorly explored. “It plays into the fact that we simply don’t know what’s out there,” he says. “It’s only in the last couple of decades that we’ve really started to explore the space beyond Neptune,” aside from Pluto, which was discovered back in 1930.

Horner also believes it’s unlikely that Planet Y formed so far from the Sun. Instead, it may have been scattered outward from the inner solar system during the chaotic early days of planetary formation. “Scattering seems more likely,” he explained, suggesting the planet may have been flung into its current orbit by gravitational interactions with other large bodies.

Rubin Observatory May Soon Have Answers

The hunt for Planet Y could soon get a significant boost from the Vera C. Rubin Observatory, which is set to begin a decade-long survey of the night sky. This powerful facility is expected to dramatically increase the number of well-measured trans-Neptunian objects, providing the kind of detailed observations needed to test the existence of Planet Y.

“These kinds of measurements were not even remotely possible 20 years ago, so this speaks to the technological progress that’s been made. It is potentially putting us into an era in astronomy that’s unfamiliar these days, but was much more familiar in, say, the 1700s or 1800s—the idea of adding another planet to our own solar system,” said Siraj



He also added that if this hidden planet is really out there, the Rubin Observatory might be able to detect it “within the survey’s first few years,” or at the very least, uncover stronger evidence for the orbital warp currently attributed to its gravity.