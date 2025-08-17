Catch the Spectacular Planet Parade and Crescent Moon This Week—Here’s How to See It

A six-planet parade is set to light up the early morning sky on Monday, August 18, 2025. According to Forbes, this cosmic display, which will be visible an hour before sunrise, is a rare and stunning sight, featuring four visible planets to the naked eye. The planets involved in this parade are Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn. While Uranus and Neptune are also in the sky, they remain out of reach for those observing without a telescope. This unique alignment of planets has captivated the attention of astronomy enthusiasts worldwide, as the waning crescent moon adds its own magical glow to the spectacle.

The Waning Crescent Moon Adds a Touch of Magic

The highlight of the planet parade isn’t just the alignment of these distant worlds but the stunning presence of a 26%-lit waning crescent moon. Positioned high above Jupiter and Venus, the crescent moon will cast a soft, ethereal light across the sky. For those who rise early on August 18, it will be a truly unforgettable sight. Venus, the brightest planet in the sky, will shine brightly just below the crescent moon, while Jupiter, a little above Venus, will follow closely behind in terms of brightness. As the sky brightens before dawn, Mercury will emerge from the horizon, offering an additional spectacle. The best time to see Mercury will be right before sunrise, as it will be closest to the horizon at that point.

The planets of the parade will form a diagonal pattern in the sky, with the crescent moon creating a beautiful juxtaposition above Venus and Jupiter. Venus, easily visible to the naked eye, will serve as a prominent feature of the parade, with its brilliant white shine. Saturn, which is nearing its opposition on September 21, will also be visible, though lower in the southern sky. Saturn will reach its peak brightness and size in just a few weeks, making this an excellent time to observe this distant gas giant as well.

Monday, August 18: ‘Planet Parade’ And A Crescent Moon. Credit: Stellarium

Mercury’s Role in the Planet Parade

The appearance of Mercury is the key factor that creates this “planet parade” event. Mercury, which is often difficult to observe because of its proximity to the Sun, will be visible just above the eastern horizon. Its rise on August 18, along with the other planets, gives this event its unique celestial harmony. On August 19, Mercury will be at its farthest point from the Sun, known as its greatest elongation, and this will be one of the best mornings to observe it.

In many ways, Mercury is the star of the show for those willing to brave the early hours. Most of the time, Mercury is difficult to see, as it spends much of its orbit in the Sun’s glare. However, this week, it will be positioned in such a way that it will be observable without any special equipment. As it rises along with Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, skywatchers will be treated to a rare and stunning sight.

A Glimpse of Orion and Other Starry Companions

If you plan to gaze at the planet parade, you’ll be treated not only to a planetary display but also to some of the most iconic stars in the sky. On the right-hand side of Venus, Jupiter, and the moon, the stars of Orion will make a striking appearance. Orion is one of the most recognizable constellations in the Northern Hemisphere, and its signature three-star belt will be visible to skywatchers.

As the sun began to pass through Orion’s region of the sky in May and June, the constellation has now returned to the early morning skies. The three stars of Orion’s Belt (Alnitak, Alnilam, and Mintaka) will be visible just to the right of Venus and Jupiter, creating a breathtaking alignment of celestial features. Betelgeuse, the red giant star, will be located between the belt stars, and Rigel, a bright blue star, will be positioned on the opposite side of the belt. If you stay up long enough to see Mercury rise, look toward the right for Sirius, the brightest star in the night sky. The stars of Orion’s Belt will point directly at Sirius as it rises close to the horizon, creating a striking visual connection between the planets and the stars.

Upcoming Highlights: A Crescent Moon Meets Venus on August 20

While August 18 will feature a spectacular planetary arrangement, the following days also offer additional moments of beauty. On Tuesday, August 19, the waning crescent moon will sink a little lower in the sky as it moves closer to Jupiter and Venus. The moon will now be at 16% illumination, and observers will also be treated to the phenomenon of “Earthshine,” where sunlight is reflected onto the moon by Earth’s oceans, ice caps, and clouds. This will create a soft, dim glow across the moon’s surface, adding to its ethereal appearance.

However, the most striking moment will come on Wednesday, August 20, when a 9%-lit crescent moon will be very close to Venus. The combination of the thin crescent and the brilliance of Venus will make for an absolutely stunning visual display. Skywatchers looking for the most beautiful celestial event should consider rising early on August 20 to witness this rare alignment.

A Long Wait Until the Next Planet Parade

If you miss this planet parade, don’t worry—you’ll have to wait for several years before another similar spectacle occurs. The next time five planets will be visible together in the sky will be in October 2028. This event, which will also take place before sunrise, will feature five of the planets aligning in a similar manner, though it will not include the moon. Until then, skywatchers will have to wait for the next grand alignment of planets, making this week’s “planet parade” all the more special.