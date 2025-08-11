Physalies, the Ultra-Stinging “Fake Jellyfish” Invading This Country’s Beaches

The calm shores of the Bay of Biscay have lately been dealing with an unexpected nuisance—the Portuguese man o’ war, a sea critter that often gets mistaken for a jellyfish. With its long, stinging tentacles and nasty venom, this creature has led to several beach closures and injuries along the coasts of France and Spain. As more of these float up onshore, both locals and visitors are on alert.

Spotting the marine troublemaker

The Portuguese man o’ war, sometimes called the sea bladder, isn’t your run-of-the-mill jellyfish. Floating on the surface, its tentacles can trail as far as 65.6 feet underwater, making it a force to reckon with in the sea. Its see-through, purplish look might remind you of a rolling apple turnover, but don’t be fooled—a painful sting lurks beneath the seemingly harmless exterior.

Scientifically, these critters are known as physalies and are infamous for their severe stinging potential, with venom that can trigger muscle paralysis and other serious health issues. Dr. Magali Oliva-Labadie points out that 8 to 10% of incidents lead to severe reactions like muscle tetany or breathing difficulties.

How the beaches are feeling it

These physalies have mainly made beaches in the Landes and Basque Country nervous, stretching over the southern Bay of Biscay from Spain’s Asturias to northern Landes. This isn’t a brand-new problem—these creatures have been spotted in both the Bay of Biscay and the Mediterranean Sea over several years.

Recently, spots like Uhabia in Bidart had to shut down temporarily after these critters washed ashore. Local resident Karine saw lifeguards marking stranded physalies with sticks as a safety measure, and Flora Benoît from Ain recalled her run-in with one at Saint-Jean-de-Luz, stressing that swimmers need to keep an eye out.

Lifeguards stepping in and staying safe

Lifeguards are a key part of handling this sea hassle, often using jet skis to scout along the affected shores. Peyo Peyreblanque, who leads the lifeguard team at Uhabia, explained their tactic: “We sent out our jet ski to check things out; we knew a group was heading here.” When injuries pile up—usually five or six at a time—they focus on treating the victims and raising the alarm to keep others safe.

For treating stings, the game plan involves:

rubbing wet sand on the injured area,

rinsing with saltwater,

applying shaving foam,

scraping away any filaments with a wooden spatula,

washing the area with seawater mixed with vinegar.

Recent studies back up vinegar’s ability to ease the pain and stop the venom from spreading further.

Dealing with rising worries

Although it’s not clear if warmer weather is playing a part in the increased sightings of physalies, some experts think that looking into wind patterns and weather trends might shed some light on things. Elvire Antajan mentioned that there’s “nothing out of the ordinary about this episode,” but ongoing research might reveal more about how shifting weather conditions are affecting these sea creatures.

Even with the unknowns about weather effects, the latest forecasts suggest that conditions might soon push these critters away from the shoreline, giving swimmers a bit of a breather.

Beach lovers along the scenic coasts of the Bay of Biscay—from Asturias to Landes—should stay alert when enjoying the seaside, keeping an eye out for any unexpected guests in the water.