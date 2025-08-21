First-ever Sighting Of A Bizarre Orange Shark With Eerie White Eyes Hauled From The Deep

A nurse shark has been spotted off the coast of Costa Rica with a highly unusual feature: its entire body was a vivid yellow-orange. The discovery marks the first recorded case of xanthochromism—a rare pigmentation condition—in this species and the first time it’s been documented in any cartilaginous fish in the Caribbean Sea.

Unexpected Burst Of Color Beneath The Waves

The shark (Ginglymostoma cirratum) was observed during a sport fishing trip near Tortuguero National Park last year, where it was captured at a depth of 37 meters before being safely released. Measuring about 2 meters (6.5 feet) in length, the shark’s bright yellow-orange skin immediately caught attention. The encounter was initially shared via Facebook and has since been formally described in the journal Marine Biodiversity.

Researchers identified the rare pigmentation condition as xanthochromism, also known as xanthism. This phenomenon causes an overexpression of yellow or orange hues in an animal’s appearance and has been documented in a range of species, including birds and reptiles. But until now, it had never been reported in a nurse shark—or in any species of cartilaginous fish in Costa Rica’s Caribbean or Pacific coastal waters.

Rare Genetic Condition Could Signal More Than Meets The Eye

What sets this case apart is that the shark’s eyes were also affected. Instead of the usual dark irises, its eyes appeared white “with no visible irises,” suggesting it may not just be a case of xanthism alone. The research team proposes that the specimen exhibited a condition known as albino-xanthochromism, a combination of both albinism and xanthism—an even rarer occurrence in marine life.

The genetic underpinnings of xanthochromism are not fully understood, but the condition is believed to result from a recessive mutation that inhibits the production of darker pigments while allowing yellow-orange ones to dominate. Similar to conditions like melanism and leucism, xanthism is thought to increase an animal’s visibility in its natural habitat, potentially reducing its chances of survival.

Survival Despite Standing Out

Despite this disadvantage, the vibrant nurse shark appeared healthy and fully grown. According to the researchers, its size indicates that “this unusual pigmentation did not affect its survival.” Nurse sharks are mid-level predators that typically feed on small fish, mollusks, and crustaceans, and this individual seems to have reached adulthood without issue.

Still, the bright coloring may pose risks. In many species, altered pigmentation increases visibility to both predators and prey, often interfering with natural camouflage. Whether or not this rare coloration affects the shark’s hunting or evasion strategies remains unknown.

🇨🇷 Fishermen in Costa Rica caught a rare six-and-a-half-foot orange nurse shark with white eyes, the first known case in the Caribbean showing both xanthism (golden pigmentation) and albinism pic.twitter.com/kEBygyON15 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 19, 2025

More Questions Beneath the Surface

While the researchers primarily attribute the shark’s color to genetics, they emphasize that other contributing factors may be involved. “Factors such as inbreeding, environmental stress, elevated temperatures, and hormonal imbalances may also influence pigmentation,” the authors noted.

They suggest that a deeper investigation into the natural genetic variability of nurse sharks, alongside a detailed examination of environmental conditions in the northern Caribbean, could yield more insight into the phenomenon.