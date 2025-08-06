Oil Doesn’t Come From Dinosaurs…The Real Explanation is Even Crazier

You’ve probably heard it a thousand times: oil is made from dinosaurs. But what if we told you this widespread belief is a total myth? According to article published in Science Norway, the truth behind the origins of oil and natural gas is much stranger than what you’ve been led to believe. In reality, oil comes from billions of years of tiny microorganisms that once thrived in ancient seas, not from towering prehistoric creatures like T. rex.

The Real Origins of Oil

The idea that oil comes from ancient dinosaurs is so deeply ingrained in popular culture that it’s hard to shake and it’s time to shed the dinosaur myth once and for all. Oil actually comes from the remains of ancient, tiny organisms that lived in the oceans. As these plankton and algae died, their bodies sank to the bottom of the sea, accumulating over millions of years.

Reidar Müller, a geologist from the University of Oslo, explained that the organisms were then buried under layers of sediment. Over time, the buildup of sediment caused intense heat and pressure to cook the organic material, transforming it into liquid hydrocarbons—the black, sticky substance we know as oil today. This process took millions of years, and once the oil formed, it seeped upwards until it became trapped by layers of rock, making it accessible to drilling.

The Myth Behind “Fossil Fuels”

One of the most persistent myths in the oil industry is the term “fossil fuel”. While it’s commonly used, it’s technically a misnomer. The word “fossil” suggests that the energy source comes from the remains of ancient creatures. But in the case of oil, this isn’t true. Both oil and natural gas are products of biomass, a term that refers to the remains of plants and microorganisms, not dinosaurs.

The term fossil fuel was first coined in the 18th century to describe energy sources that came from the remains of ancient living things. However, this term took on greater significance in the early 1900s as the petroleum industry sought to popularize it. As oil companies worked to make their products seem more natural and reliable, the myth that oil came from fossils took hold. But as both IFLScience and Plastics Today point out, oil is more accurately described as a form of biomass, derived from living microorganisms that once thrived in the oceans.

A Product of Tiny Microorganisms, Not Massive Creatures

Tiny organisms like phytoplankton and zooplankton are far more important than most people realize when it comes to the formation of oil. These microorganisms, which evolved in the Earth’s oceans around three billion years ago, produced the organic material that would eventually turn into oil.

When these organisms died, their remains sank to the ocean floor. Over time, more layers of sediment accumulated on top, trapping the organic material beneath. As the layers grew thicker, the increasing pressure and temperature gradually transformed the material into hydrocarbons, which are essential components of oil and natural gas. This process, which took millions of years, is what we rely on for the energy needed to power our modern world.

Interestingly, this natural process of biomass transformation has become the basis for innovations in the plastics industry. Since plastics are derived from petroleum, they are ultimately a form of biomass, much like the oil itself. Today, bio-based plastics made from plants such as corn, sugarcane, and switchgrass are being produced, mimicking the same process that occurs in nature—only at a much faster rate due to human intervention.



