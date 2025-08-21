This Light Swept Across the Ocean; At First, It Appeared to Be Just a Glow—Until Scientists Realized What They Were Actually Seeing

A vibrant turquoise patch shimmering in the frigid waters of the Southern Ocean has baffled scientists for over two decades. First spotted in satellite images in the early 2000s, the glowing anomaly has resisted explanation—until now. A recent expedition has revealed the source: an unexpected congregation of billions of microscopic organisms, challenging long-standing assumptions about marine ecosystems and their role in the global carbon cycle.

A Bioluminescent Mystery Beneath The Waves

The findings, published in Global Biogeochemical Cycles, reveal that the turquoise bloom stood out sharply against the ocean’s typical blue-grey palette, drawing attention to a region often hidden beneath heavy clouds, rough seas, and drifting icebergs.

Researchers had speculated about its origins, suggesting it might be a reflection of light off loose ice, glacial flour, algal blooms, or even suspended bubbles. But none of these theories held up under close scientific scrutiny.

The glowing area lies just south of the great calcite belt, a circular flow of seawater rich in coccolithophores—tiny, alien-like phytoplankton known for their reflective calcite scales, or coccoliths. These microorganisms use inorganic carbon to construct their microscopic armor and, in the process, absorb around 30 million tonnes of carbon annually. Their scales scatter light, giving the waters a striking brightness visible from space.

But the waters south of this belt are too cold for coccolithophores to thrive, raising questions about the source of the unexpected glimmer. Oceanographers needed to go beyond satellite data to find answers.

Diving Deeper With Science At Sea

To uncover the truth, Barney Balch, an oceanographer aboard the research vessel Roger Revelle, led a team on a journey from Hawaii to the South Pole. The researchers navigated directly through the great calcite belt, reaching the high-latitude waters where the enigmatic glow had been observed.

“Satellites only see the top several meters of the ocean, but we were able to drill down with multiple measurements at multiple depths,” Balch explained. The team gathered a wide range of data, including ocean color, calcification rate, photosynthesis activity, and crucially, levels of inorganic carbon and silica—the building blocks of coccolithophores and their microscopic rivals, diatoms.

Diatoms build their shells from silica glass and compete with coccolithophores in marine ecosystems. Both play a critical role in carbon sequestration and energy transfer throughout the oceanic food chain.

Credit: Haunost et al.

Surprising Discoveries In Polar Waters

Despite assumptions that coccolithophores cannot survive in polar conditions, the team discovered moderate concentrations of these organisms and their detached coccoliths stretching south to 60°S latitude. This direct evidence of calcification was the first of its kind in such frigid waters. Still, their numbers were too low to explain the high reflectance captured by satellites.

The researchers then identified the true culprits: diatoms. These glassy-shelled microorganisms were so densely packed in the region that their frustules—the silica-based outer shells—reflected light much like coccoliths. “Our results suggest that these highly reflective polar waters result from scattering by diatom frustules, not coccolithophores, and have been misidentified as particulate inorganic carbon in satellite measurements,” the team reported.

What Satellites Missed In The Southern Ocean

This revelation signals a need to recalibrate satellite-based estimates of particulate organic carbon, which may have long misattributed optical signatures in polar waters. It also broadens scientists’ understanding of the ecological range of coccolithophores and highlights the underestimated optical impact of diatoms in these extreme environments.

Balch concluded, “We’re expanding our view of where coccolithophores live and finally beginning to understand the patterns we see in satellite images of this part of the ocean we rarely get to go to,” underscoring how rare in-situ observations continue to challenge long-held assumptions.