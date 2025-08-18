Northern Lights Could Dazzle 15 U.S. States Tonight: Where to See the Aurora Borealis

Tonight, a geomagnetic storm is expected to bring the awe-inspiring Northern Lights to parts of the United States, with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicting active aurora displays across 15 states. The event is the latest in a series of heightened solar activities, thanks to the sun being in its “solar maximum,” a period of intense solar activity that leads to more frequent and vivid aurora displays. This forecast gives stargazers in the U.S. a rare opportunity to witness this incredible phenomenon, with many states in the northern part of the country having the best chance.

NOAA’s prediction of where the Northern Lights will be visible tonight includes a wide swath of the country, with Alaska leading the pack. However, states like Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Minnesota are also likely to experience moderate displays. For many, this is an unmissable chance to witness the celestial beauty of the aurora borealis, with optimal viewing conditions between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

States to Watch for Aurora Borealis Tonight

Alaska is undoubtedly the best place to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights, thanks to its proximity to the Arctic and dark, clear skies. However, residents and visitors in other states have a moderate to low chance of seeing the aurora tonight, depending on their location and weather conditions. According to NOAA, the most likely areas to experience the aurora tonight include:

Best chances : Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin

: Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin Moderate likelihood: Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine

In these states, the auroras will appear as the sun’s charged particles interact with the Earth’s magnetic field during the geomagnetic storm. The event promises a mesmerizing spectacle for those who are lucky enough to be in the right place at the right time.

How to Increase Your Chances of Seeing the Northern Lights

Seeing the Northern Lights is a rare and special experience, and there are several ways to increase your chances of witnessing the stunning display. NOAA’s advice for optimal viewing conditions includes finding a high vantage point, such as a hill or mountain, where the lights are less likely to be obstructed by buildings or trees. If you can, travel as far north as possible to get closer to the auroral oval, the area where aurora activity is most intense.

One of the most important tips is to avoid light pollution. Cities and urban areas have a lot of artificial lighting, which can wash out the faint glow of the aurora. Heading to a remote location with minimal artificial lighting will give you the clearest view of the lights.

Timing is crucial, too. The best time to see the Northern Lights is between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time, when the aurora is usually most active. Keep in mind that the weather can also affect visibility—clear skies and low cloud cover will give you the best chance to witness the lights in their full glory.

Tips for Photographing the Northern Lights

For those who want to capture the beauty of the Northern Lights on camera, there are several tips to ensure you get the best shot. Travel photographers recommend using a tripod to stabilize the camera, as long exposure times are required to capture the aurora’s subtle light. A wide-angle lens allows you to capture the vastness of the aurora as it spreads across the sky. Additionally, using a low shutter speed—around 15 to 30 seconds—will allow enough light to be captured for a crisp image.

For iPhone users, the phone’s built-in night mode can be incredibly helpful. This setting allows the camera to adjust to low-light conditions, bringing out the vibrancy of the aurora without requiring manual adjustments. Make sure to set your phone to its highest resolution to preserve the details of the display.

Why Are the Northern Lights So Active Right Now?

The solar maximum is a phase in the sun’s 11-year cycle when solar activity, including solar flares and coronal mass ejections (CMEs), peaks. These events cause disturbances in the Earth’s magnetic field, leading to the aurora borealis. This solar maximum has been particularly intense, exceeding scientists’ expectations and even reaching a 500-year peak in 2024, according to NASA.

The heightened solar activity has led to more frequent geomagnetic storms, which in turn have resulted in stronger and more widespread auroras. NASA scientists predict that this heightened aurora activity will continue until around 2026, after which the solar maximum will end, and solar activity will begin to subside.