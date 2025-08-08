Northern Lights Expected In 18 States As A Solar Storm Approaches

A captivating celestial display could be visible across large portions of the United States this weekend, as a solar storm barrels toward Earth. Space weather experts have issued a geomagnetic storm watch for Friday and Saturday, August 8 and 9, warning that the northern lights, or auroras, may be visible as far south as South Dakota and Iowa.

A Moderate Geomagnetic Storm Is on the Way

This event is tied to a moderate-strength geomagnetic storm, predicted to peak as a Category G2 storm on NOAA’s five-tier scale for storm severity. Geomagnetic storms, caused by solar wind disturbances entering Earth’s magnetosphere, can lead to beautiful auroral displays and minor technological disruptions. While these storms are generally manageable, they can affect communication systems.

The upcoming storm stems from a solar flare that erupted from an active region on the Sun on August 5. The resulting solar wind will reach Earth a few days later, triggering the storm. NOAA has issued a geomagnetic storm watch, alerting skywatchers to the potential for auroras visible in the northern U.S. A solar flare and coronal mass ejection (CME) are responsible for this storm, which is expected to be weaker than some of the most intense geomagnetic storms but still a remarkable event for stargazers.

The Best Times to View the Northern Lights

If you’re hoping to witness the auroras, the best times will likely be during the dark hours, typically one to two hours after midnight. According to NOAA, the storm’s visibility will be greatest in northern latitudes, but as far south as South Dakota and Iowa, lucky observers may catch a glimpse of the stunning lights in the night sky. The dazzling northern lights are formed when charged particles from the solar wind interact with Earth’s magnetic field, producing the vibrant, glowing ribbons of color.

Skywatchers hoping to spot the auroras should be mindful of the full Sturgeon Moon, which rises on August 9. The brightness of the moon may overshadow the fainter auroral displays, so experts recommend standing with your back to the moon for the best viewing experience. While the auroras are often brightest and most vivid around midnight, the Sturgeon Moon could outshine the weaker northern lights, so be sure to check the sky early.

Potential Impact of the Solar Storm on Technology

While this solar storm might deliver a visually striking display, it could also have a minor impact on technology. Geomagnetic storms have the potential to disturb communications and navigation systems, particularly those relying on GPS. The high-energy particles in the solar wind can affect satellites in low Earth orbit and disrupt radio signals. The effects are typically limited, but any disruption to communication or navigation technology could still be noticeable.

Despite the possibility of these technological disruptions, the auroral display is expected to be a stunning spectacle for anyone lucky enough to witness it. Space weather experts emphasize that the storm’s effects are expected to be relatively mild compared to more extreme geomagnetic events. For the majority of observers, the most lasting impression will be the breathtaking beauty of the auroras, which may be seen across 18 states.