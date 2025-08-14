NASA’s Webb Telescope Unveils the Truth About TRAPPIST-1 d: Why It’s Not the Earth Twin We Expected

The TRAPPIST-1 system, home to seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a red dwarf star, has long been a target for astronomers studying potentially habitable exoplanets. Among these, TRAPPIST-1 d stood out as a promising candidate due to its position within the habitable zone of its host star, where liquid water could potentially exist. However, recent data gathered by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has altered our understanding of this distant world. In a study published in The Astrophysical Journal, scientists used JWST’s infrared capabilities to probe the atmosphere of TRAPPIST-1 d, and the results have been far from what researchers hoped. Contrary to earlier expectations, the planet does not appear to have an Earth-like atmosphere, narrowing the chances for it to be a twin or cousin to our home planet.

The JWST’s findings, which were outlined in a study from the University of Chicago and the Trottier Institute for Research on Exoplanets (IREx), have made it clear that TRAPPIST-1 d does not contain the atmospheric markers—such as water vapor, methane, or carbon dioxide—that would suggest a habitable environment.

The Discovery and Significance of TRAPPIST-1 d

TRAPPIST-1 d is part of a planetary system that has drawn much attention because of its potential to harbor conditions conducive to life. It is rocky, Earth-sized, and orbits within the habitable zone of its dim, red dwarf star. Scientists had hoped that TRAPPIST-1 d could offer a glimpse into what a potentially habitable exoplanet might look like, and it had been considered a strong candidate for studying atmospheres similar to Earth’s. The fact that it resides in the habitable zone—where temperatures could allow liquid water to exist—further fueled this optimism.

However, the latest data gathered by the JWST’s Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) has provided a clearer picture. The findings indicate that, unlike Earth, TRAPPIST-1 d does not have the atmospheric components that are typically associated with habitable planets, such as water vapor, methane, or carbon dioxide. As Caroline Piaulet-Ghorayeb of the University of Chicago and IREx noted, “Ultimately, we want to know if something like the environment we enjoy on Earth can exist elsewhere, and under what conditions. While NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is giving us the ability to explore this question in Earth-sized planets for the first time, at this point we can rule out TRAPPIST-1 d from a list of potential Earth twins or cousins.”

The Potential Reasons Behind the Absence of an Atmosphere

The absence of detectable atmospheric components on TRAPPIST-1 d raises important questions about the planet’s environment and its ability to support life. There are several possible explanations for why the JWST was unable to detect an atmosphere on this exoplanet. According to Piaulet-Ghorayeb, “There are a few potential reasons why we don’t detect an atmosphere around TRAPPIST-1 d. It could have an extremely thin atmosphere that is difficult to detect, somewhat like Mars. Alternatively, it could have very thick, high-altitude clouds that are blocking our detection of specific atmospheric signatures — something more like Venus. Or, it could be a barren rock, with no atmosphere at all.”

These possibilities offer intriguing avenues for future research. A thin atmosphere might suggest that the planet has a more tenuous atmosphere similar to Mars, which is not easily detectable with current instruments. On the other hand, thick clouds could be masking the planet’s true atmospheric composition, much like how Venus’s atmosphere is shrouded by dense clouds of sulfuric acid. Alternatively, the lack of any atmosphere at all would imply a barren, lifeless world, which would make it less likely to support life.

The Harsh Conditions of Orbiting a Red Dwarf Star

Another significant challenge for TRAPPIST-1 d, and other planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system, is the volatile nature of its host star. Red dwarf stars are known for their strong flares and high-energy radiation, which can have a significant impact on nearby planets. These flares have the potential to strip away the atmospheres of planets, especially those that orbit close to the star. TRAPPIST-1 d, which orbits just 2% of the Earth-Sun distance, is particularly vulnerable to such radiation. This harsh environment could explain why its atmosphere is so elusive or even absent.

As Piaulet-Ghorayeb explained, “All hope is not lost for atmospheres around the TRAPPIST-1 planets. While we didn’t find a big, bold atmospheric signature at planet d, there is still potential for the outer planets to be holding onto a lot of water and other atmospheric components.” The outer planets in the TRAPPIST-1 system, being farther from the star, might be more likely to retain their atmospheres, offering new opportunities for exploration.

Implications for Future Exoplanet Research

The discovery that TRAPPIST-1 d does not have an Earth-like atmosphere is a significant setback for the search for potentially habitable exoplanets. However, this finding is part of the broader scientific effort to understand which planets can retain atmospheres and under what conditions. As Shawn Domagal-Goldman, acting director of NASA’s Astrophysics Division, emphasized, “As NASA leads the way in searching for life outside our solar system, one of the most important avenues we can pursue is understanding which planets retain their atmospheres, and why.”

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is providing new insights into exoplanet atmospheres that were previously out of reach. With its advanced infrared capabilities, Webb is able to detect atmospheric components on smaller, colder planets that other telescopes could not. This progress is laying the groundwork for future missions, such as NASA’s Habitable Worlds Observatory, which will continue to probe the question of whether we are alone in the universe.