Nasa And Isro’s Nisar Mission Prepares To Deliver Breakthrough Earth Science

Launched on July 30, 2025, the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission has successfully completed a series of checkouts and is on schedule to begin delivering science data later this year, according to NASA Science. This joint mission between NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) represents one of the most ambitious international collaborations in Earth observation. By combining cutting-edge radar technology from both space agencies, NISAR will provide an unprecedented view of Earth’s land and ice dynamics, offering insights that are critical for climate research, natural hazard monitoring, and resource management.

A Historic Partnership In Space Science

The NISAR project reflects a multi-year collaboration that brought together expertise from the United States and India. Managed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California and ISRO’s U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, the mission demonstrates the strength of international cooperation in tackling global challenges. Engineers successfully deployed the satellite’s 39-foot (12-meter) radar antenna reflector on August 15, a milestone that confirmed the readiness of its two radar systems. Following this achievement, the satellite began its gradual climb to its operational orbit of 464 miles (747 kilometers) on August 26. This orbit allows NISAR to capture detailed, repeated observations of Earth’s surface every 12 days, ensuring continuity in its monitoring of changes across continents, forests, glaciers, and urban environments.

The dual contribution is equally impressive: NASA provided the L-band radar, reflector, boom, data systems, and communication technology, while ISRO contributed the S-band radar, spacecraft bus, and launch services through the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. Operations are being supported by the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network, which oversees the satellite’s movements and ensures data integrity. This collaboration extends beyond technical exchange; it embodies a vision of space science as a shared endeavor that transcends borders.

A Radar System Unlike Any Other

At the heart of NISAR lies its unique radar payload, which distinguishes the mission as a technological first. As NASA highlights, “The NISAR mission is the first to carry two SAR systems. The L-band radar transmits and receives signals at a 10-inch (24-centimeter) wavelength, enabling it to penetrate forest canopies and measure soil moisture, forest biomass, and the motion of land and ice surfaces. The S-band radar, which uses a 4-inch (10-centimeter) wavelength, is more sensitive to small vegetation and observing certain types of agriculture, grassland ecosystems, and moisture in snow. Both systems can collect data through clouds and precipitation, day and night.”

This dual capability is a scientific leap forward. While past Earth-observing missions often relied on a single radar frequency, NISAR’s paired sensors can distinguish between large-scale geophysical changes and fine-scale ecosystem variations. The L-band radar is powerful enough to penetrate dense tropical forests, allowing researchers to measure how much carbon is stored in biomass and track deforestation in near real-time. In contrast, the S-band radar excels in detecting subtle patterns in crops, snow, and grasslands, which makes it invaluable for agricultural planning and water resource monitoring. The ability to combine these perspectives enables scientists to construct a more comprehensive picture of Earth’s dynamic systems, from tectonic shifts beneath the surface to the seasonal greening of farmlands.

Tracking Earth’s Most Dynamic Systems

NISAR will revisit most of the Earth’s land and ice surfaces twice every 12 days, a frequency that allows it to detect changes with remarkable accuracy. The satellite can measure ground displacement down to fractions of an inch, making it an indispensable tool for monitoring earthquakes, volcanic activity, and landslides. By capturing before-and-after snapshots of natural disasters, scientists can better understand how these events unfold and provide communities with more accurate risk assessments.

The mission is equally focused on long-term climate challenges. With its global reach, NISAR will monitor the retreat of glaciers, the thawing of permafrost, and the changing extent of sea ice—all processes that have direct consequences for rising sea levels and global climate stability. Agricultural stakeholders will benefit from timely updates on soil moisture and crop conditions, while environmental scientists will use the data to track deforestation, wetland changes, and desertification trends. By making its data openly available, the mission ensures that policymakers, researchers, and local communities around the world can harness its insights to support sustainable decision-making.

Building On A Legacy Of Cooperation

The NISAR mission not only pushes the frontiers of Earth science but also represents a culmination of decades of US-India cooperation in space exploration. From launch operations at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre to the joint engineering milestones shared between JPL and ISRO teams, the project underscores the benefits of shared investment in technology and knowledge. As the mission transitions from engineering validation to full-scale science operations in the coming weeks, expectations are high that NISAR will set new standards for Earth observation missions.

Its success will be measured not just in the terabytes of radar data it collects, but also in how that information informs responses to pressing global challenges. Whether it is helping farmers anticipate droughts, providing early warnings of landslides, or quantifying carbon fluxes in tropical forests, NISAR is positioned to make science practical and actionable on a planetary scale.