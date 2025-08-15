NASA Tracks House-Sized Asteroid Set to Pass Close to Earth This Week

NASA is monitoring a house-sized asteroid that will pass near Earth on August 16 at a speed of approximately 17,717 miles per hour. The asteroid, designated 2025 PR1, measures about 55 feet across and will make its closest approach at roughly 609,000 miles from Earth, according to data from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). While this distance is more than twice the distance to the Moon, its passage is part of a busy week for near-Earth objects, highlighting the ongoing importance of asteroid tracking.

A Week of Near-Earth Asteroid Flybys

The week following the 2025 PR1 encounter will see three additional near-Earth asteroids make close approaches. On August 17, 2025 PM, a plane-sized asteroid, will pass at a distance of 654,000 miles. By August 20, two more asteroids are expected: 1997 QK1, a stadium-sized rock 990 feet across, will approach within 1,870,000 miles, followed by 2025 OV4, a smaller asteroid measuring 160 feet across, coming as close as 1,800,000 miles. These events illustrate that Earth regularly experiences flybys by objects ranging from modest to massive sizes. While smaller objects, around 30 feet across, may strike Earth roughly once every decade, they generally produce bright fireballs and sonic booms but rarely cause significant damage.

Historical Context: Potential Impact Events

Recent years have seen attention drawn to larger near-Earth objects that pose potential threats. In February, asteroid 2024 YR4, measuring between 174 and 220 feet, had an initial 3.1 percent chance of impacting Earth in 2032, marking the highest impact probability NASA has ever recorded for an asteroid of its size. Current observations suggest the asteroid is more likely to intersect with the Moon rather than Earth, with the probability of lunar impact slightly increasing from 3.8 percent to 4.3 percent. While this event is still unlikely, continued observation is essential as 2024 YR4 will return near Earth in 2028 for further orbital refinements.

Understanding the Risks: Bennu and Other Large Asteroids

Beyond near-term flybys, researchers continue to assess the long-term risks posed by massive near-Earth objects. The asteroid Bennu, measuring 1,640 feet across, has a one-in-2,700 chance of colliding with Earth in September 2182. Although such probabilities are low, the consequences of a large impact could be catastrophic. Shock waves from a collision would trigger earthquakes, wildfires, and intense thermal radiation. A crater of immense size would form, ejecting hundreds of millions of tons of dust into the atmosphere and affecting global weather patterns for years. Surface temperatures could decrease by approximately 7 degrees Fahrenheit, rainfall could drop by 15 percent, the ozone layer could be reduced by 32 percent, and photosynthesis in plants could decline by 20 to 30 percent, disrupting ecosystems worldwide.

The Importance of Monitoring Near-Earth Objects

Efforts by NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) and other global observatories remain critical in tracking asteroid trajectories and refining impact predictions. These observations help scientists assess potential risks, plan mitigation strategies, and ensure public safety. Tracking smaller objects, such as 2025 PR1 and other upcoming flybys, allows researchers to better understand the frequency, speed, and size of near-Earth objects while also testing our response to potential future threats.