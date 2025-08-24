Mysterious Structures at 3,000 Meters Beneath the Pacific May Emit Over €5 Billion in Hydrogen Each Year—No Drilling Required

Researchers from the Institute of Oceanology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) published a study in Science Advances detailing the discovery of a massive, hydrogen-rich hydrothermal system in the western Pacific Ocean. Located west of the Mussau Trench, the system lies within the Caroline tectonic plate, at a depth of more than 3,000 meters, in a region previously thought geologically unremarkable.

This newly named Kunlun hydrothermal field covers over 11 square kilometers, making it more than 100 times the size of the Atlantic’s well-known Lost City vent system. But it’s not just size that sets Kunlun apart.

“It shows that serpentinization-driven hydrogen generation can occur far from mid-ocean ridges,” said Professor Weidong Sun, corresponding author of the study. “That challenges long-held assumptions in deep-ocean geology.”

Using the Fendouzhe manned submersible and in situ Raman spectroscopy, the research team measured hydrogen concentrations of 5.9 to 6.8 mmol/kg in diffuse hydrothermal fluids. Combined with flow velocity and discharge mapping, the team estimated an annual hydrogen output of 4.8 × 10¹¹ moles, which equates to about 1 million metric tons of molecular hydrogen per year. That’s roughly 5% of the total natural underwater hydrogen flux worldwide—coming from a single site.

Hydrogen From the Deep

Hydrogen in the ocean has long been associated with mid-ocean ridges, where tectonic plates diverge and magma seeps up from Earth’s mantle. There, water interacts with olivine-rich rocks in a process called serpentinization, which generates hydrogen gas as a byproduct.

Low Res Hydrothermal Activities And Distribution Of Pipe Swarms On The Subducting Plate Near The Mussau Trench. Credit: IOCAS

Until now, it was widely believed that significant hydrogen production required such ridge-based environments. The Kunlun discovery, however, upends that idea. Despite being far from any ridge, its geological structures—including pipe swarms, carbonate towers, kimberlite-like craters, and breccia fields—are evidence of deep-seated serpentinization occurring in intraplate settings.

“This system provides direct evidence that hydrogen-producing reactions can happen within the oceanic plate itself, not just where new crust is forming,” the authors explain. That’s not a subtle shift. It expands the potential scope for subsea hydrogen reservoirs across tectonic boundaries previously overlooked. Kunlun reveals that Earth’s hydrogen exhalations are more common and more widespread than previously mapped.

A Natural Energy Source Worth Billions, Left Untouched

While the IOCAS team is clear that this isn’t a development project, the energy implications are impossible to ignore. At current prices for green hydrogen, Kunlun’s annual output—about 1 million tonnes—would translate to roughly €5 billion in market value. More significantly, this hydrogen isn’t created through industrial electrolysis, which requires massive energy inputs and freshwater. It simply exists—filtered through rock, vented by Earth, and trapped below thousands of meters of seawater.

This positions Kunlun as a carbon-free hydrogen source that doesn’t need pipelines, fracking, or mining—if, and that’s a big if, it can be harvested responsibly. The study authors stop short of advocating extraction. Instead, they frame the site as a natural laboratory, warning that “this discovery is not an invitation to drill the seafloor.”

Still, it’s likely that this and similar sites will attract attention from nations and companies investing heavily in hydrogen-based energy transitions. Kunlun offers something rarely seen in the global hydrogen debate: a scalable natural source that may not demand a massive carbon footprint.

Life Thrives in the Dark — and It May Have Started Here

The hydrogen itself isn’t the only story. Deep in Kunlun’s vents, the team found unique biological communities, thriving entirely without sunlight. Using imagery and biological sampling, researchers documented ecosystems supported by chemosynthesis—the process of converting chemical energy into life. Shrimp, squat lobsters, tubeworms, and anemones were observed clustered around warm fluid emissions, many likely relying on hydrogen as a chemical fuel.

“What’s particularly intriguing is its ecological potential,” said Prof. Sun. “These organisms may depend on hydrogen-fueled chemosynthesis.”

The discovery ties directly into theories about the origin of life on Earth. Similar conditions—hydrogen-rich, alkaline fluids interacting with rock in stable deep-sea environments—have long been proposed as the crucible where life may have first emerged. Unlike the better-known Lost City, Kunlun features more stable geological structures and sustained flow, which researchers say could offer a longer, more hospitable evolutionary window.

For astrobiologists, this has implications beyond Earth. Analogous environments may exist beneath the icy crusts of Europa or Enceladus, where subsurface oceans and rock interact out of sunlight’s reach.